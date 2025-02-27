The new programme combines in-depth financial knowledge with state-of-the-art technology expertise

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is expanding its portfolio with the Master in Financial Technology (MSc) programme from August 2025. Digitalisation, machine learning, and data-driven innovations are changing the financial industry and opening up a wide range of opportunities for new business models. The new programme combines in-depth financial knowledge with state-of-the-art technology expertise and prepares students to operate successfully in the FinTech landscape.



The English-language, four-semester, full-time programme is aimed at students with a background in economics, business administration, mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, or engineering. Its three-day model allows students to work parallel to their studies.



The Master in Financial Technology imparts knowledge in financial technology, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, with students benefiting in particular from the connection with the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center. Students learn to translate this knowledge into practical FinTech applications, to drive digital change in the European financial industry, and to develop innovation strategies. The programme also promotes entrepreneurial thinking and supports the successful founding and management of FinTech start-ups.



In addition to theoretical content, the Master programme also offers practical units through close cooperation with leading FinTech companies, financial institutions and supervisory authorities. Hands-on projects and dialogue with industry experts provide the necessary skills for a career in the financial technology sector.



“With the Master in Financial Technology, we prepare our students to drive forward the diverse transformations in the financial technology sector, develop innovative solutions and promote sustainable growth in a changing financial environment. The combination of technological know-how, practical application, and our strong corporate network offers the ideal preparation for actively shaping the future of the financial industry and successfully positioning oneself in this dynamic sector,” says Christian Landau, Vice President Degree Programmes at Frankfurt School. “The new programme contributes significantly to our goal of strengthening Frankfurt School's position as a leading European business school in the field of digital transformation and financial technology.”



