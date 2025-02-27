

• All-new range keeps garage floors clean and dry.

• Suitable for commercial garages and residential garages.

• Award-winning UK company launches new product.



Award-winning British product design company GaraDry® has launched its latest garage-related innovation as demand continues driving upwards.



Designed for residential garages and commercial premises including workshops and industrial units, the GaraMat garage containment mat for vehicles protects flooring from water, mud, snow, and other debris, ensuring garage spaces remains clean and dry no matter the weather conditions.



GaraMat® creates a barrier that captures and contains any spills or debris from vehicles. It also enables vehicles to be washed inside a garage by collecting water enabling safe disposal.



A sponge column edge traps water, mud, and snow, preventing it from spreading across garage floors. Crafted with a premium textured finish, GaraMat® is durable and long-lasting.



It enables people to park perfectly every time with white parking guidelines that provide a designated parking space inside a garage to maximise space. The innovative hi-visibility ‘GaraStops’ ensure cars can be parked in the perfect spot for full garage protection, engineered with orange reflectors for easy visibility even in low light conditions.



Ashley Smith, founder of GaraDry®, said:



“Our existing and established GaraDry® threshold seal is a globally recognised innovation and well-loved brand that prevents water, leaves and other debris from entering under a garage door.



“The next challenge we wanted to solve for homeowners, which most drivers will recognise, was the problem of dirty or wet vehicles causing a mess when parked in a garage. Our research and our own personal experience proves that cleaning up after a wet or dirty vehicle has parked in an otherwise clean garage is hugely frustrating. It’s also a slip hazard in the home.



“GaraMat solves these problems and enables homeowners and business owners to maintain a clean garage environment whatever the weather. We’ve designed this new range so that 100% of water, mud and snow drips into it preventing mess from spreading across a garage.



“We paid particular attention to using premium materials in our production that are engineered to withstand harsh winter conditions without degrading. It’s easy to use and no assembly is needed. We’ve also created a range of sizes to suit different types of vehicles from motorcycles to large SUVs and trucks. It’s ideal for homes, workshops, sheds, and commercial spaces.



“We’re really excited to bring this premium British-designed product to the market and we are expecting it to be popular in the UK and the USA as well as across Europe.”



See promotional videos:



GaraMat Product Explainer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_r9xeal7XP4

Meet Dave #2 featuring GaraMat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQEtc2eTEa0&t=3s



Ends



For further information, samples, product photography, interviews or video contact:



Pete Davies (Sugar PR) pete@sugarpr.co.uk / +44 7779 033 016



Notes for editors:



About GaraDry



Based in Ormskirk, Lancashire, GaraDry® designs, manufactures, and sells the world’s largest range of threshold seals for residential garage doors and commercial doors.



The company has grown its domestic and international sales dramatically in the last three years and is a proud exporter of British designed and manufactured products even collecting a Kings Award for Enterprise in 2023.



GaraDry® opened a subsidiary in the USA in 2017 (GaraDry LLC), to handle strong interest from Americans in the products and launched a fulfilment centre in Tennessee to ship transatlantic orders quickly. The company has made great strides in promoting the brand in key cities across the USA where demand for its products soar before and during ‘hurricane seasons’ in particular.



GaraDry® has ambitious plans of launching four new innovative product ranges in 2025. The product ranges have been in development for several year and it will be a busy and exciting year ahead for the GaraDry team.



About GaraMat



GaraMat® offers five different sizes to accommodate a wide range of vehicles



• Bikes/Motorbikes: 8' x 3'

• Cars (small): 8' x 14'

• Cars/SUVs (medium): 8' x 16'

• Cars/SUV/Trucks (large): 8'6" x 18'

• Cars/Trucks (extra-large): 8'6" x 22'



A fitting kit includes alcohol pads, hook and loop fasteners, a floor squeegee and specially designed GaraStop car parking guides.