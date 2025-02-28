London, UK – February 27, 2025 – UK betting comparison website Betting Sites Ltd has a front-row seat to a 007 frenzy, punters are betting millions on Theo James, the brooding Gentlemen star, to snag the James Bond role at a sizzling 5/1 odds. With cash flying faster than a Bond car chase, the firm’s reporting a betting avalanche that could crown James the people’s pick for Bond 26.



“Theo James is the punters’ golden ticket,” said Kevin Daylesford, Betting Volume Analyst at Betting Sites Ltd. “They’re throwing down millions—£2.3 million in the last month alone—because he’s got that 007 spark: tough, smooth, and dangerously cool. At 5/1, it’s the bet everyone’s talking about.”



James, 40, has ignited the betting boards after dominating in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and oozing Bond vibes in a slick Range Rover ad and of course the smartest suits from Hugo Boss.



Bookmakers odds have crashed from 8/1 since January, fuelled by a 300% spike in wagers as Bond 26 rumours swirl and Amazon’s franchise revamp looms. The firm’s 70+ bookmaker analysis shows Theo trailing Aaron Taylor-Johnson (2/1) but pulling ahead of Henry Cavill (3/1) and James Norton (6/1) in punter passion—and pounds.



The Betting Breakdown:



Theo James: 5/1 to claim Bond (16.7% implied probability), with £2.3M bet in 30 days.

The Pack: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (2/1), Henry Cavill (3/1), James Norton (6/1).

"Punters see James striding into MI6—gun in hand, charm on lock—and they're betting big," said Kevin Daylesford. "Our platform's tracking every move across 70 UK bookmakers, giving you the edge to join the action before the odds shrink."



With Bond mania at fever pitch, the millions riding on Theo James signal a groundswell. Will he swap Netflix for a licence to kill? Bettors—and their wallets—are screaming yes.



