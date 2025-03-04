iwantmore.ai, the UK-based AI consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Simon Williams as Head of Technology. Williams joins iwantmore.ai from Microsoft, where he spent over 11 years in key technical roles within the Power Platform, Business Intelligence, and Cloud Engineering divisions.



With a distinguished career at Microsoft, Williams most recently served as a Power Platform Technical Lead, driving innovation in low-code/no-code solutions, including Copilot and enterprise automation. Prior to this, he held pivotal roles in BI and analytics, cloud engineering, and SQL Server, providing expertise in data-driven decision-making and AI-powered business transformation.



At iwantmore.ai, Williams will lead the company’s technology strategy, using his extensive experience to empower businesses to harness the full potential of AI and automation. His appointment reinforces iwantmore.ai’s commitment to delivering top-tier AI consultancy services, helping organisations navigate the complexities of AI adoption with practical, results-driven approaches.



‘We are delighted to welcome Simon to the team, said Craig Bird, co-founder of iwantmore.ai. ‘His depth of experience in AI and automation and ability to bring them to life for non techies aligns perfectly with our mission to make AI accessible and actionable for businesses of all sizes.’



Commenting on his new role, Williams said: ‘I’m excited to join iwantmore.ai at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI. The opportunity to help smaller and medium sized businesses to maximise the benefits of AI and automation is incredibly rewarding. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation and deliver impactful AI solutions.’



Williams’ appointment marks a significant milestone for iwantmore.ai as the company continues to expand its expertise and offerings in AI strategy, training, and technology implementation.



About iwantmore.ai



iwantmore.ai is a UK-based AI consulting firm that helps organisations harness artificial intelligence to drive business success. With services spanning AI readiness assessments, strategy development, training, and technology implementation, iwantmore.ai equips businesses with the knowledge and tools to thrive in the AI era. Learn more at www.iwantmore.ai.