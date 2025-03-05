4 March 2025, London: The 2025 Travel Media Awards is open for entries. Now in its 11th year, the annual awards celebrate the best of travel media across journalism, photography and broadcasting, with an expanded range of categories, including the brand-new Cruise and Content Creator awards. This year's event will honour excellence through a glittering ceremony held at the Pan Pacific London hotel on 13 October.



Entry is free of charge, quick and simple. Entrants can apply for as many of the 24 categories as they wish to showcase their work and be recognised by industry leaders and peers. Submissions close on 16 May.



New & updated



• The new Cruise Travel Writer of the Year award reflects the continued significance of cruise travel on the industry and commends those who report on it. This follows the success of the Specialist Travel Writer of the Year category — subdivided into Region and Sector awards — introduced last year.



• The Broadcast Programme of the Year category has been split into two subcategories, Audio and Video, to better reflect the nuances of creating media for visual and audio-only platforms. The judges look forward to watching and listening to an exciting range of podcasts, documentaries, television and radio programmes.



• In line with the industry’s ever-evolving social media landscape, the updated Content Creator of the Year category aims to better represent and celebrate the varied output of bloggers, vloggers and content producers.



• Existing categories, including Emerging Writer of the Year — which looks to celebrate up-and-coming journalists — and the Photography Award have been refined to enhance clarity in the application process and encourage even more outstanding industry professionals to enter.



• Finally, Trade Publication of the Year, previously subdivided into two award categories, encompassing print and digital platforms, will now be one category.



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “The Travel Media Awards is pleased to be celebrating over a decade of honouring excellence within travel media; we’re excited to receive entries for the 11th annual awards and toast to the industry’s best at the Pan Pacific London later this year.”



Anthony Leyens, joint co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and chairman/co-founder of APL Media Limited, said: "The Travel Media Awards has celebrated exceptional talent within the travel media industry for over 10 years. With exciting new categories and a landmark venue, we look forward to continue recognising the achievements of the industry's top talent at this year's event."



Covering both trade and consumer media, further categories include National Broadsheet Newspaper Section of the Year, Accessible Travel Writer of the Year, Sustainability Feature of the Year and Consumer Writer of the Year.



For more information and to enter, visit travelmediaawards.com



Key dates for the 2025 Travel Media Awards:



• 4 March — Travel Media Awards open for entry

• 16 May — Entries close

• 9 September — Finalists announced

• 13 October — Awards ceremony takes place at Pan Pacific London



The winner of each category is decided by a panel of influential travel industry and media professionals. At least 25% of the judges are new each year, and no judge reviews the same category annually, ensuring that only the very best in class take home a coveted trophy. In 2024, over 60 judges from the industry’s most established consumer and trade titles, ventures, and brands participated.



Notes for editors



The Travel Media Awards was launched in 2015 to celebrate the very best of the travel media sector. Open to all travel writers, broadcasters and photographers, the awards act as a true barometer of the travel media sector. The Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited.

Over 300 people were present to see the best of the UK travel media honoured at the 10th annual awards, including representatives of some of the UK’s leading travel media and industry organisations.

The event bestowed 24 prestigious awards on publications, broadcasters, journalists and photographers, including Sir Michael Palin CBE, who was presented with the Special Contribution Award. travelmediaawards.com



---



Editors’ Notes



APL Media Limited is an award-winning media agency and publisher specialising in creating multi-channel content in the travel and lifestyle sectors. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) plus the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival, Postcards and a series of lifestyle newspaper supplements, directories, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk



Travega offers an extensive range of marketing solutions for both the leisure and business travel sectors. These include generating sponsorship revenues for some of the UK’s leading travel industry events, including the ABTA Travel Convention, alongside the creation and management of events for other leading travel brands including British Airways, Sabre, Air Mauritius and Travlaw, to list just a few. travega.co.uk



---



Contacts



For more information, visit travelmediaawards.com or contact:

T: 0203 818 5600

E: info@travelmediaawards.com



Sabera Sattar

Head of Events

+44 (0)20 7253 9906

sabera.sattar@natgeotraveller.co.uk