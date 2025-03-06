the survey finds that an increasing number of programmes—especially MBA programmes—are now reporting growth in applications from women.

More than half of GME programmes reported an increase in applications from women, finds the annual GMAC Application Trends Survey.



Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has unveiled its 2024 Application Trends Survey, which reveals encouraging developments in female applications to business education programmes worldwide.



Although the overall share of female applicants has remained steady at around 42 percent over the past decade, the survey finds that an increasing number of programmes—especially MBA programmes—are now reporting growth in applications from women.



Drawing on responses from over 1,000 programmes at 297 institutions globally, the survey shows that more than half of the graduate management programmes have experienced a rise in female applications. In particular, MBA programs are witnessing substantial gains.



70 per cent of Flexible MBA programmes report growth in female applications, with these programmes receiving close to half of their total applications from women.



Additionally, both full-time two-year and one-year MBA programmes are reporting that approximately two-thirds of them have observed upward trends in female candidate numbers, even though the median percentage continues to trail slightly behind the global average.



This trend presents a significant opportunity for business schools to refine their recruitment strategies and further support the advancement of women in the field.



The report also highlights that women maintain a strong presence in business master’s programmes. In areas such as marketing, female applicants comprise nearly two-thirds of the candidate pool, while in accounting and management programmes, they account for about half of all applications.



“The notable increase in programmes reporting growth among female candidates is a positive signal for business education,” says Nalisha Patel, Regional Director Americas and Europe at GMAC. “This momentum offers business schools a chance to attract even more talent, capitalise on emerging trends, refine their outreach efforts, and create more inclusive environments that will nurture the next generation of female leaders.”



These findings, while indicating a stable overall share of female applicants, underscore a growing momentum in attracting more women to business education. In fact, 41 percent of programs reported that they conducted special events for women to explore the unique value proposition that business school can offer them – with nearly two-thirds of executive MBA programs and top ranked GME programs conducting events like these in 2024. Institutions have a timely opportunity to further enhance diversity through targeted outreach and supportive initiatives.



The Graduate Management Admission Council is an international non-profit organisation of over 200 business schools worldwide, that provides research and market insight to academic institutions and prospective graduate management education students.



You can download the report via this link: https://www.gmac.com/market-intelligence-and-research/resear...



