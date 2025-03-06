PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



First cohort of students set to graduate from Open Institute of Technology



The first ever cohort will graduate from Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) on 8th March 2025, with 40 students receiving a Master of Science degree in Applied Data Science and AI.



OPIT was launched two years ago by renowned edtech entrepreneur Riccardo Ocleppo and Prof. Francesco Profumo (former minister of education in Italy), who witnessed the growing tech skills gap and wanted to combat it directly through creating a brand-new, accredited academic institution focused on innovative BSc and MSc degrees in the field of Technology.



The higher education institution has grown since its initial launch. Having started with just two degrees on offer – BSc in Modern Computer Science and an MSc in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence – OPIT now offers two bachelor’s and four master’s degrees in a range of areas, such as Computer Science, Digital Business, Artificial Intelligence and Enterprise Cybersecurity.



Students at OPIT can learn from a wide range of professors who combine academic and professional expertise in software engineering, cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, and much more. The institution operates on a fully remote system, with over 300 students tuning in from 78 countries around the world.



80% of OPIT’s students are already working professionals who are currently employed at top companies across many industries. They are in global tech firms like Accenture, Cisco, and Broadcom and financial companies such as UBS, PwC, Deloitte, and First Bank of Nigeria. Some are leading innovation at Dynatrace and Leonardo, while others focus on sustainability and social impact with Too Good To Go, Caritas, and the Pharo Foundation. From AI and software development to healthcare and international organizations like NATO and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), OPIT alumni are making a real difference in the world.



OPIT is working on the development of the expansion of our current academic offerings, new courses, doctoral programs, applied research, and technology transfer initiatives with companies.



Once in the program, students have flexible options to complete their studies faster (by studying during the summer) or extend their studies longer than the standard duration. Every OPIT degree ends with a “capstone project”, providing them with real-life experiences in relevant businesses and industries. Some examples of capstone projects include “AI in Anti-Money Laundering: Leveraging AI to combat financial crime,” or “Predictive Modeling for Climate Disasters: Using AI to anticipate climate-related emergencies.”



The graduation on March 8th marks a pivotal moment for OPIT.



"The success of this first class of graduates marks a significant milestone for OPIT and reinforces our mission: to provide high-quality, globally accessible tech education that meets the ever-evolving demands of the job market,” said Riccardo Ocleppo, founder of OPIT.



“In just two years, we have built a dynamic and highly professional learning environment, attracting students from all over the world and connecting them with leading companies.”



