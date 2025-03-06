National Geographic Traveller (UK) April 2025 available on newsstands now
With Greece’s whitewashed island villages and cerulean coves experiencing record-breaking visitor numbers, the April issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to venture inland, where wild landscapes, alpine lakes and vertiginous mountains lend themselves to an entirely different experience.
According to the National Bank of Greece, the country drew an estimated 36 million travellers in 2024, with the island of Santorini attracting up to 19,000 arrivals per day during the summer months. While the popularity of the islands shows no sign of slowing, the mainland retains a sense of the untamed and undiscovered. This latest issue seeks to celebrate the sheer variety on offer throughout the peninsula, venturing from the isolated hiking trails of the Pindus Mountains to the beloved bakeries of Thessaloniki, a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
Readers will also find a special Guatemala destination guide included with the April issue. Packed with inspiration, it threads together stories and experiences from across the Central American nation, from meeting the Maya artisans of Lake Atitlán to visiting the ancient ruins of Tikal.
Don’t miss
Australia: All aboard the Indian Pacific for a rail adventure across the otherworldly Outback
Pakistan: A meeting with giants in the Karakoram, the world’s second-highest mountain range
Tuscon: This desert city in southern Arizona has a varied history which still reveals itself today
The Danube: The European river’s lyrical landscapes are ripe for adventure by boot, boat or bicycle
Dresden: Baroque splendour abounds in the German city once known as ‘Florence on the Elbe’
Montevideo: Follow the beat to the Uruguayan capital’s best tango clubs, museums and restaurants
Gallura: With its boar-stalked forests and megalithic structures, this Sardinian region feels lost in time
Ho Chi Minh City: Delve into the eclectic and ever-evolving food scene of Vietnam’s second city
The Cotswolds: The archetypal English idyll, this rural enclave has beds for weary ramblers and more
Smart traveller: Spring launches for curious travellers; picks from Japan’s Setouchi Triennale; Europe’s Paris-to-Milan rail service returns; Ghillie Basan on the flavours of Morocco; a rafting adventure in Alta, Norway; the inside scoop on Ostend, Belgium; family adventures on the Croatian island of Brač; chasing the Romantics in Exmoor; active travel titles for spring and essential kit for desert trips.
Notes from an author: Laura Coffey on the myths and monsters of Menorca
Meet the trailblazer: Grenadian entrepreneur Tricia Simon
Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on Japan’s greatest gardens, tipping etiquette and more; The Info offers up a bouquet of facts for Dutch tulip season; Hot Topic explores the rise in renaming historical and natural attractions; and The Report delves into the nighttime world of nocturnal tourism. Finally, photographer Justin Foulkes explains how he distilled Greenland’s majestic landscapes for How I Got The Shot.
