The new initiative, founded by global media executive Joel Weinshanker, believes creativity is vital for child development



Every Child Deserves to Dream - a brand new initiative founded by philanthropist and media executive Joel Weinshanker - is launching with a mission to ensure every child has the opportunity to imagine, create and thrive. Founded on the belief that creativity is not a luxury but an essential part of childhood, and rooted in its founder's extensive background in the fancy dress industry, the initiative begins this week with a donation of 100,000 costumes - worth over £1 million - to children across the UK so they can experience the magic of dressing up for World Book Day® on 6th March.



This donation is critical as the UK’s ongoing economic challenges are significantly impacting families’ ability to nurture their children’s creativity. A UNICEF UK report found that 71% of families say their budget is stretched to the limit, with 56% cutting back on playgroups and half reducing spend on books, toys and crafts.

More than 4.2 million children are now living in poverty - meaning 9 in every classroom of 30 face financial hardship***. Pupils from lower-income backgrounds are, on average, 10.3 months behind their peers by the end of primary school - a gap that has remained unchanged since 2022****. For many families, spending on creative materials and costumes is simply not an option.



To make an immediate impact for as many children as possible while laying the foundation for a long-term movement, Every Child Deserves to Dream has partnered with Rubies and Smiffys in the 'All Dressed Up' campaign, donating 100,000 costumes for World Book Day. Costumes will be distributed to eligible schools, in partnership with Parentkind, for the beloved literary celebration, allowing children from all backgrounds to fully participate in this nationwide event.



“It’s difficult to imagine a parent having to choose between feeding their child and nurturing their imagination. Yet for many families, that is the reality,” said Joel Weinshanker, Founder of Every Child Deserves to Dream. “We believe no child should miss out on opportunities to dream, explore and express themselves. With the launch of Every Child Deserves to Dream, we are committed to helping more children build confidence, ignite their imagination and bring their favourite characters to life, starting this week with World Book Day.”



Findings from Parentkind’s National Parent Survey reveal that 1 in 6 parents of primary school children don’t have enough age appropriate books at home with a further 1 in 7 primary school parents also admitting that they read to their children for fun once a month, or less. Dress-up, or imaginative play, has long been associated with reading enjoyment. World Book Day charity research found that two thirds (72%) of children at early years foundation stage and primary school said that dressing up helps reading be more fun, making costumes a vital resource to help children discover the joy of books.



The All Dressed Up Donation campaign has been created to support World Book Day on its mission to improve the lives of millions of children across the country. You can donate to the charity World Book Day here.



Following World Book Day, the Every Child Deserves to Dream initiative will continue to create programmes and partnerships that provide children with access to creative tools and immersive play experiences. It’ll be working with schools, libraries, and organisations to ensure that every child, no matter their background, has the ability to explore their imagination.



Notes to Editors

About Every Child Deserves to Dream

Every Child Deserves to Dream is dedicated to fostering creativity, inspiring hope, and championing equitable access to creative learning opportunities. Through advocacy, partnerships, and community-led initiatives, the organisation ensures that all children are celebrated, supported, and empowered to dream fearlessly.

The ‘All Dressed Up’ donation for World Book Day® is just the beginning. Founded in 2025, Every Child Deserves to Dream is dedicated to making a lasting difference in children’s lives across the UK and beyond by providing equitable access to costumes, toys, and other resources for imaginative play. Through community-driven advocacy and collaboration, Every Child Deserves to Dream strives to support initiatives that provide creative and educational opportunities for children most in need. Additional programmes will launch throughout the year, ensuring children everywhere have the tools and inspiration to dream without limits.



To support the initiative and learn more, visit everychilddeservestodream.co.uk or @everychilddeservestodream on Instagram.



About Joel Weinshanker

Joel Weinshanker is a visionary entrepreneur, media executive, and producer with a diverse background spanning entertainment, collectibles, and the fancy dress industry. As the CEO of Ad Populum, he has led innovation and growth for a portfolio of consumer brands, including the expansion of Rubies and Smiffys, two of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of costumes and dress-up. Weinshanker is the founder of the NECA, a global leader in licensed merchandise across film, television, music, and pop culture. Additionally, as the managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, he oversees Graceland and the ongoing global preservation of the legendary artist’s legacy. Weinshanker is also a seasoned producer in film, television, and music, bringing compelling stories and cultural icons to audiences worldwide.





An active philanthropist, Weinshanker founded Every Child Deserves to Dream, a UK-based Community Interest Company built on the belief that creativity is not a luxury but an essential part of childhood. Through this initiative, he is committed to ensuring that all children have access to the tools and opportunities needed to explore their imaginations. With a passion for creativity, nostalgia, and fan engagement, Weinshanker continues to shape industries through strategic leadership and groundbreaking ventures.



About World Book Day

World Book Day changes lives through a love of books and reading. Our mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own. Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income. We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them. Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe. worldbookday.com