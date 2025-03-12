Demand for contractors across professional services is showing promising signs as employers increasingly turn to temporary experts to fill resourcing needs. That’s according to the latest data from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).







In its latest Hiring Trends analysis – produced in conjunction with Bullhorn – APSCo reported a 28% increase in contract job postings year-on-year in February. While the professional recruitment market is still facing fluctuations – with permanent jobs down 29% year-on-year– the uptick in contractor hiring suggests that demand for skills persists, but uncertainty in the economy is preventing some employers from increasing permanent headcount – for now.







As Samantha Hurley, Operations Director at APSCo explains, this is a promising sign for recruitment businesses:







“Given the turbulence that’s been created by macroeconomic issues and planned reforms to employment legislation, it’s no surprise that permanent hiring is still looking uncertain. However, the fact that demand for contractors in the professional hiring market is up annually demonstrates that employers still need resources and skills – they’re just not yet ready to increase headcount permanently.







“For recruiters, this is a promising sign for two reasons; firstly, it shows that there are still pockets of opportunity to tap into – as our data last month also echoed. Secondly, it does indicate that a potential return to optimism in hiring could be on the cards. Recruitment is cyclical, and when perm drops, contract increases. That’s always been the case. Seeing this trend does suggest that recruitment is still stable enough for now. Our hope is that the Government quickly recognises the detrimental impact of some of its decisions on the UK’s labour market and takes appropriate action as a result.”















Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







About APSCo



The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) is the trade association for the professional recruitment market. APSCo Global comprises APSCo South East Asia, APSCo Australia, APSCo Deutschland and APSCo United Kingdom as well as APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the RPO and MSP sectors.



Find out more: www.apscouk.orgwww.apscouk.org