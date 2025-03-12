Outdated processes risk hindering recruitment for sporting associations



With sporting clubs and associations increasingly struggling to recruit volunteers, modernised solutions must be used to not only speed up recruitment and aid compliance, but also reduce dropout rates due to unnecessarily complex screening processes. That’s according to one of the specialist background screening firms, First Advantage.



On a recent webinar in partnership with Sport:80 and Motorsport UK, a poll revealed that almost half (47%) of associations want to ensure volunteers have the best experience during screening, with almost a third (29%) also stating that an overly complex process risks increased drop out rates.



According to First Advantage, outdated processes that are reliant on manual tasks and multiple documents may risk both compliance errors and the experience for the end user. With the poll also indicating that half of those in the sector regularly rescreen volunteers, the provider of screening and DBS checks has stressed the value of reviewing existing processes and tools and moving to greater automation and technology-driven solutions.



Rolf Bezemer, Executive VP and General Manager International at First Advantage, commented:



“In the latter part of last year, we saw the DBS launch its campaign on Supporting Safer Sports, which is something we wholeheartedly support. What is also important, is the consideration of the end user at all stages of the process. Safeguarding in sport is essential, but we can’t overlook the fact that these volunteers are giving up their own time for free, which can often be a tough ask. When it comes to requesting that they also go through lengthy screening processes – often repeatedly – as part of their DBS checks, it can unfortunately lead to people dropping out of the process altogether.



“And when it comes to rescreening once their check has expired, the onus cannot be on the volunteer to know when it is time to renew. Far too often, outdated processes such as a reliance on multiple spreadsheets and manual checks or prompts to renew DBS certificates, may create a whirlpool of challenges. This results in increased risks due to missed deadlines, a poor experience for the end user, and additional administration headaches for associations.



“Technology and automation can help to rectify these issues, and we encourage sports associations and their respective National Governing Bodies to consider moving away from outdated methods and simplify the experience for members and volunteers by enhancing their digital application journey.”



Ends