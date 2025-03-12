London, UK – 12th March 2025 – Lendwise, a leading specialist finance provider, announces the launch of a School Fees Loan designed to enable schools to offer flexible and affordable payment plans to parents.



This innovative solution addresses the growing challenge faced by families in managing school fee payments which have accumulated recently given the VAT charge, while also providing schools with a streamlined and efficient payment system.



About Lendwise:

Lendwise Ltd is an FCA authorised and regulated peer-to-peer loan platform focusing on education finance. It has arranged more than £65 million in student loans and is in partnership with almost all Russell Group universities and leading UK and European Business Schools.



School Fee Loan:

The Lendwise School Fees Loan allows parents to spread the cost of their children's education over manageable monthly instalments. This provides a practical alternative to lump-sum payments, making quality education more accessible.



Benefits for Schools:

Improved cash flow through predictable and timely fee payments.



Enhanced parent satisfaction by offering flexible payment options.



Reduced administrative burden associated with managing payment plans.



Attract more parents to the school by providing a modern payment solution.



Access to a dedicated portal for invoice and payment management.





Benefits for Parents:

Affordable and manageable monthly payments.



Reduced financial stress associated with large upfront payments.



Access to a straightforward and transparent application process.



Executive Comments:

Rishi Zaveri, CEO of Lendwise, commented: "We understand the financial pressures faced by families seeking to provide their children with the best possible education. Our new school fees loan is designed to alleviate these pressures, enabling more families to access quality education without compromising their financial stability. It also allows schools to offer a modern and attractive service. Building on our experience in the student finance market, and our strong relationships with leading educational institutions, we are excited to expand our offering to the school fees sector."



Ioannis Georgiou, Director of Lendwise, added: "This launch represents a significant step in our commitment to providing innovative and responsible financial solutions. By partnering with schools, we are creating a win-win situation, benefiting both educational institutions and the families they serve. We are bringing our experience of responsible lending in the higher education market to the schools market."



Financial Promotion Information:

This is a financial promotion approved by Lendwise Ltd.





Representative Example:

Assumed borrowing of £16,656 over 12 months

9.99% APR representative.

Monthly cost of £1,464.25 .

Total amount repayable of £17,570.99.

Interest rate of 9.99% p.a.(fixed) including total fees of £0.00.

Available for loan amounts between £5,000 – £50,000.

Terms and conditions apply.

UK residents only.