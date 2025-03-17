For the first time, Porto Business School’s Global Online MBA has entered the prestigious Financial Times Online MBA Ranking – and it has done so directly into the top 10 worldwide, ranking #8 globally and #4 in Europe. It is the only Portuguese business school included in this exclusive list, reinforcing its growing international recognition. This achievement is a reflection of the vision, ambition and drive that define the community at Porto Business School.



At the University of Porto's Porto Business School (PBS), in a world of rapid digitalisation, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and a rising focus on sustainability, it is essential for leaders to develop a global mindset and solid skills in management, data analysis, and digital transformation.



Anticipating the growing demand for online programmes, Porto Business School launched the Global Online MBA in 2020, becoming the first Portuguese business school to offer a 100% online MBA. Now, upon completing the mandatory three-year minimum, this strategic investment is reflected in its immediate entry into the Financial Times Ranking at 8th place worldwide and 4th in Europe.



First published in 2014, the Financial Times Online MBA Ranking is highly selective. In 2025, only 17 online MBA programmes were included. Eligibility is based on nine cumulative criteria, including: (1) accreditation by AACSB or EQUIS; (2) at least 70% of the programme delivered online; (3) a minimum of four years in operation; (4) English as the language of instruction; and (5) a minimum of 30 graduates per cohort.



The 17-month Global Online MBA, a pioneer in integrating AI into its curriculum, was ranked 8th globally and 4th in Europe. It leads the Online Interaction Rank, which evaluates the quality of digital learning and student experience—highlighting the programme’s excellence in online delivery. In the indicator assessing faculty qualifications and experience, the programme is ranked among the top three globally.



PBS’s commitment to innovation and global challenges is also reflected in its strong integration of sustainable practices into teaching. In the ESG & Net Zero Teaching Rank, the Global Online MBA secured 3rd place worldwide, standing out for embedding sustainability principles into the education of future-ready leaders.



Diversity is another key differentiator. In the Programme Diversity category, the programme boasts perfect gender parity—50% women and 50% men—and its most recent cohort includes 19 nationalities, creating a truly global learning environment. It ranks #2 in the world for female faculty representation, with 47% of teaching staff being women, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion and equity. Moreover, in the Sector Diversity Rank, which evaluates participants’ professional backgrounds, the programme placed 4th globally, reflecting its ability to attract talent from a wide range of industries and sectors.



In addition to these results, the Global Online MBA was also recognised in the Value for Money Rank and Career Service Rank, achieving 5th place worldwide—further highlighting the programme’s positive impact on participants’ career progression. In terms of overall student satisfaction, measured by the Overall Satisfaction indicator, the programme ranked among the top four globally, with an impressive score of 9.44 out of 10, reflecting the academic excellence delivered by Porto Business School.



José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School, states: “Debuting in the Financial Times ranking directly in the global top 10 strengthens Porto Business School’s position as a global reference in executive education. This recognition validates our commitment to innovation and the integration of artificial intelligence into the MBA—an area where PBS has been a pioneer—preparing leaders to transform the business world with a digital and future-oriented mindset.”



António de Sousa Pereira, Rector of the University of Porto, adds: “The University of Porto is committed to educating those who will imagine our collective future across the most diverse sectors of society, pursuing academic and scientific rigour while responding to the practical needs of the community. Schools such as the Faculty of Economics and Porto Business School allow us to deepen our commitment to pedagogical innovation and digital excellence in education—achievements clearly recognised and validated by this ranking.”



