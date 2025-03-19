Candidates still have a choice and employers must take note







- 54.8% of staff are still confident in their job security, despite the economic climate.

- 82% of businesses plan to make professional hires in H1 2025.

- Salaries are still the dominant driver for career moves (43%), followed by benefits (28%) and career progression (25%).







Job confidence has fallen across the UK, but this is a return to normal after post-Covid highs—not a sign of crisis. Businesses ignoring this risk losing top talent, says specialist recruitment firm, Robert Half.







The latest iteration of its Jobs Confidence Index (JCI) – an economic confidence tracker produced in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) – revealed that the JCI had fallen to its lowest level since Q1 2023.







However, all four confidence pillars of the Index (job security, pay, progression and macroeconomic confidence) remain in positive territory, suggesting that this is a stabilisation, rather than a negative issue. In fact, the data revealed that more than half (54.8%) of staff are still confident in their job security, despite the economic climate.







Businesses need a competitive proposition



According to another Robert Half survey, 82% of businesses plan to make professional hires in H1 2025 across all types of employment (permanent, contract and on project basis). Such demand implies it’s vital that employers offer a strong proposition to encourage highly skilled individuals to move roles while confidence remains high. And while the JCI data revealed that salaries are still the dominant driver for career moves (43%), candidates are increasingly focusing on benefits (28%) and career progression (25%).







Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland, at Robert Half commented:







“We’re facing a continued period of adjustment in the labour market, but workers are still optimistic and employers really do need to be mindful of this. As the latest JCI shows, hiring conditions have stabilised and wage growth remains positive. We can’t overlook the fact that there are still opportunities out there for job seekers and they are looking for far more from a role than just remuneration. Employers willing to adapt to evolving workforce expectations will be the ones able to attract the best talent.







“Also, professionals are clearly prioritising their career development – in fact the level of those looking for a new job to support this is increasing. Businesses have to be aware of the mindset of the workforce, because in a skills short market top talent is still in the driving seat. The current environment rewards employers who offer strong benefits packages, professional development opportunities, and a compelling work culture. For businesses, this is a moment to build resilience, enhance employer branding, and refine recruitment strategies. Those that don’t act now risk falling behind when it’s time to scale up recruitment.”







About the research



The Jobs Confidence Index



In partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the quarterly Robert Half Jobs Confidence Index is the most authoritative report on the key socio-economic factors influencing confidence in the UK labour market.







The Jobs Confidence Index (JCI) is made up of four equally weighted pillars, each measuring a factor which contributes to jobs confidence. These are:



1.Job security confidence



2.Pay confidence



3.Job search and progression confidence



4.Macroeconomic confidence



The JCI takes a positive or negative number, where numbers above zero signal that jobs confidence is higher than the long-term average, and numbers below zero show it is lower. The JCI can take any number, but it usually stands between -30 and 30, showing that confidence is close to a normal level when it is within this range.



2025 UK Salary Guide



The Robert Half 2025 UK Salary Guide provides information on starting salaries, hiring trends, popular jobs, and other market insights. Non-salary data referenced in the Salary Guide is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. During June and July 2024 Robert Half commissioned research amongst 1,500 respondents using an online data collection methodology. The respondents represent 500 hiring managers and 1,000 workers in finance and accounting, IT and technology, administrative and office support, marketing and creative, and the financial services industry. Respondents are drawn from a sample of SMEs to large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.







About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights atwww.roberthalf.com/gb/en.