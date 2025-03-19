PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



EHL Insights Report: Food and Well-Being 2025



"Evolving food attitudes shaping the future of health, hospitality and education"



EHL is proud to announce the launch of the Food and Well-being 2025 report. The report is written with the contribution of Intesa Sanpaolo, with the aim of collaborating on research, industry and education projects to drive innovation in the international hospitality sector.



The Food and Well-being 2025 report, accompanied by a host of related activities, has been crafted for the global hospitality industry from restaurateurs and hotel operators to large-scale food service players, as well as related stakeholders such as educators and policy makers.



Based on the future of food and its critical intersection with well-being and hospitality, this report provides thought leadership and actionable strategies to empower industry stakeholders wanting to redefine the food landscape. Written by EHL experts and professors, and led by EHL Innovation Hub, it is designed to offer a wide range of insights and examples of evolving food trends based on in-depth interviews and research analysis from the field.



The Food & Wellbeing Report shows how research-backed insights are cornerstones of the EHL Innovation Hub, guiding innovators and industry leaders. By examining both short and long-term trends, this report provides the tools to stay ahead, proactively shape the future, and drive business-ready innovation in hospitality and related industries.



Insights from the report:



Food as the cornerstone of well-being: Evolving beyond its traditional role as a source of sustenance, food nurtures not only the body but also mental health and the fabric of community. The concept of Food Well-Being (FWB) captures this multifaceted impact, highlighting food's role in bringing pleasure, purpose, health, sustainability and a sense of belonging into our daily lives. This premise becomes a key definer of the modern hospitality industry.



Consumer trends and the conscious shift: Consumers are making more mindful food choices, prioritizing health, transparency and sustainability. This shift is impacting hospitality offers, from personalized nutrition to plant-forward menus and tech-enhanced dining experiences. Understanding these new demands is pivotal across sectors, from industry to education, to inform the way businesses innovate and schools train future professionals.



Hospitality’s role in promoting well-being: Through innovative practices like planetary diet offers, social eating initiatives or just small shifts in their existing offering, hospitality providers can create environments that support both hedonic (pleasure-driven) and eudaimonic (purpose-driven) well-being. The report's findings uphold the growing importance of cross-disciplinary, continuous education to meet these expectations effectively.



Challenges and opportunities: While the rise of the conscious consumer signals progress, it also presents challenges, such as the increased spread of misinformation, systemic inequalities in access to healthy food and the complexities of sustainable food sourcing. Innovations in technology and education, alongside stronger commitments to shared responsibility, offer pathways to address these issues.



Opportunities for stakeholders: For hospitality businesses – developing new practices and offers in collaboration with innovators, nutritionists and local communities. For chefs and operators - leading through culinary innovation, advocating for nutritious, sustainable options without compromising on taste or experience. For policy makers and educators – creating curricula that align with the principles of well-being and sustainability.



The activities



EHL and Intesa Sanpaolo have incorporated industry and school activities in the Oltrepò Pavese region of Italy for promoting key messages from the report findings. These activities will bring together visionary entrepreneurs, schools and local companies, serving both as a launchpad for the report and a catalyst for igniting conversations about new industry roles and forward-thinking food solutions.



Both events will take place at Castello di Torrazzetta, Borgo Priolo, Pavia, Italy.



Nutrition Day (25th March 2025) - to engage students in an interactive learning experience, promoting informed food choices, sustainability and professional development in the industry.

Business Matchmaking Day (28th March 2025) - to connect startups and businesses and encourage strategic partnerships in key areas such as AgriTech, Nutrition and Well-being, Food & Wine, Hospitality & Tourism.

These initiatives align with the report's findings that point to the need for a resilient food ecosystem that supports industry players and schools to drive impactful change.



“Like the ancient philosophers who saw food as central to well-being, we recognize nutrition as a powerful driver of both personal and societal health. Our partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo on the report and the related activities, is aimed at hospitality leaders and educators to rethink what we eat, how we live and how our industry can actively shape a more connected, human-centric, forward-thinking future. It’s an important call to action for cross-sector collaboration» - Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.



Speak with the experts



The EHL Insights Report on Food and Well-being 2025 will be available here in English and Italian as of 19th March 2025 and will be officially launched on 28th March at the Business Matchmaking Day. If you’d like further information on any of the above topics, the authors and collaborators will be available for interviews upon request.



About EHL:



EHL is the global reference in education, innovation and consulting for the hospitality and service sector. With expertise dating back to 1893, EHL offers a wide range of leading educational programs from apprenticeships to master's degrees, as well as professional and executive education on three campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. True to its values and committed to building a sustainable world, EHL's purpose is to provide education, services and working environments that are people-centered and forward-looking.



