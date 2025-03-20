Wednesday 19th March 2025 - Thérapie Clinic hosted three iconic flash mobs around Central London in celebration of their Laser Hair Removal Campaign “Your Bush, Your Rules”.



The iconic Piccadilly Circus fountain

Outside Tottenham Court Road Station

Outside Stratford Station



To celebrate the year of bush, this Thérapie Clinic campaign and flash mob aims to redefine laser hair removal by celebrating personal choice and breaking free from societal norms - laser hair removal doesn’t have to be totally hair free.



The dancers were giving all bush energy with purple pubic hair shorts in different styles, dancing to a parody version of viral chart song Guess - With one liners like “Is it giving Hollywood, or Brazilian? Is it just a landing strip, or Cavewoman. Getting bikini ready for the summer sun. You want results that last, so you can have some fun. It’s whatever style makes you feel your total best. In a way that’s hassle free, you can ditch the stress”





With a vibrant, visually engaging dance routine featuring bold colours and fearless taglines, they’re challenging conventional narratives around beauty and self-care.



Thérapie Clinic are here to make a statement - established over 20 years ago, are Europe’s leading provider of Laser Hair Removal with over 75 clinics across the UK, Ireland and the USA.



This campaign is a celebration of empowerment and individuality. ‘Your Bush, Your Rules’ reflects Thérapie Clinic’s commitment to inclusivity and mission to inspire confidence and self-expression in every customer.



Thérapie Clinic are currently offering 70% off Laser Hair Removal. Customers can book in for a free consultation at their local clinic - www.therapieclinic.com/uk.



Hi-res images can be found here: https://we.tl/t-FuJdQkduzD, video footage will be available tomorrow - Friday 21st March 2025, phone content here: https://we.tl/t-X7tgzsAuPn



For more information, videos or imagery from the flash mob or the campaign please contact us therapieclinic@aisle8.com.