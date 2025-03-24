two probes to cook multiple dishes simultaneously and unlimited Wi-Fi and Cloud range

ACHIEVE PERFECT COOKING RESULTS EVERY TIME WITH DUAL-PROBE PRECISION AND UNLIMITED WI-FI RANGE OF THE NEW MEATER PRO DUO



MEATER, a global leader in wireless smart meat thermometers for cooking and preparation methods, introduces the new, innovative MEATER Pro Duo, which expands its “Pro Collection,” offering the first two-probe device of the series. MEATER Pro Duo features the same cutting-edge technology, temperature range, and durable design as MEATER Pro, but with two key differences - two probes to cook multiple dishes simultaneously and unlimited Wi-Fi and Cloud range for whole-home coverage.



“At MEATER, we are committed to revolutionizing the way people cook through innovative and premium game-changing products that become staples for your indoor and outdoor cooking requirements. The Pro Duo is a testament to that dedication," said MEATER President, Jim Hardy. “The MEATER Pro Duo provides a simplistic and efficient tool for cooks at any level, to monitor multiple dishes in real-time from anywhere in the home, making cooking enjoyable and stress-free. We strive to deliver simple, perfection-made-easy cooking solutions.”



MEATER Pro Duo guarantees perfectly cooked results, letting consumers effortlessly reach a desired level of doneness with precision and consistency. MEATER Pro Duo includes the following new features, advancements, and upgrades:



● Unlimited Wi-Fi & Cloud Range: This feature provides real-time updates and control via the MEATER app, making it possible to step away from the kitchen while keeping track of cooking progress remotely. With seamless access to MEATER’s Cloud, users can check temperatures, receive alerts, and even view guided cook recommendations, all from a smartphone or tablet.



● Advanced Temperature Precision: Each probe includes five internal sensors and one ambient sensor, capable of monitoring internal meat temperatures up to 105°C and ambient/external temperatures up to 550°C. With advanced precision and certified accuracy, you can track every detail—because every decimal counts, especially this holiday season when cooking loved ones a family recipe such as a deep-fried turkey



● Two Full Metal Probes: The charger contains two sleek stainless steel probes that enhance durability while adding a touch of elegance to the kitchen. Designed to withstand a variety of cooking methods, the waterproof probes are perfect for deep frying, sous vide, open-flame cooking, and more. Plus, their dishwasher-safe design ensures effortless cleaning and maintenance, allowing for complete focus on perfecting a wide range of culinary creations.



● USB-C Fast Charging: With a rapid five-minute charge, the MEATER Pro Duo provides up to two hours of cooking time, while a 30-minute charge extends usage to 24 hours. Fully charged, the probes offer more than 24 hours of continuous operation, delivering dependable performance for extended cooking sessions.



The latest advancement in MEATER’s premium product line, MEATER Pro Duo, is available now at various retailers and on MEATER.com for £189.00.



To learn more about MEATER or to order MEATER Pro Duo, please visit https://www.meater.com/ and download the MEATER App from the Apple Store and Google Play. For the latest updates on promotions, announcements, food, and fun, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X, and Pinterest.



About Apption Labs – MEATER

Apption Labs was founded in 2015 with offices in Los Angeles, US; Leicester, UK; Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Munich, Germany. Apption Labs is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing smarter consumer products. Pushing the envelope in hardware and software design and leveraging cutting-edge technology is paramount to our goal of being industry leaders and solving everyday consumer problems.



The first product by Apption Labs was MEATER, the first wireless smart meat thermometer. Its user-centric design and robust set of features has made MEATER a trusted industry favorite to help amateur and professional chefs consistently deliver perfect results. In July 2021, Apption Labs was acquired by Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill. Together, we work towards enhancing your lifestyle, coexisting as complementary pioneers of the smart cooking space, guiding you to meat smarter.



MEDIA CONTACT

Kerri Chard

The PR Room

kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk