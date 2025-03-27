Secured Signing, a leading global provider of Digital Signatures today announces a significant strategic advancement: its migration to Microsoft Azure’s multi-region data centres, specifically tailored to elevate services for its UK and European clientele.



By harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure's advanced data centre infrastructure, Secured Signing guarantees the highest standards of security, scalability, and compliance. The transition is a testament to the company's commitment to enhancing platform performance, resulting in faster processing speeds, robust security and protocols.



What This Means for UK and European Businesses:



The strategic shift translates to data processing and storage within the UK, ensuring enhanced performance and strict adherence to GDPR and other relevant regional standards. This localized approach guarantees that data is handled with the utmost care, meeting local compliance requirements while maintaining top-tier security measures.



Key Benefits for UK and European Businesses:



Enhanced Security: Azure provides end-to-end encryption and advanced threat protection.



UK Data Storage: Data is stored within the UK, ensuring compliance with local data protection laws.



GDPR Compliance: The guarantees adherence to GDPR and other regional data regulations, meeting the specific needs of businesses operating within the UK and Europe.



Disaster Recovery and Resilience: Robust disaster recovery capabilities ensure data safety and accessibility, even during unexpected disruptions.



Global Scalability: Azure's global infrastructure supports seamless expansion, enabling UK and European businesses to grow both regionally and internationally.



Secured Signing’s strategic alliance with Microsoft Azure and its adoption of multi-region data centres exemplifies a progressive approach to fostering trust and innovation within the digital signature sector.



“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to providing secure, reliable, and comprehensive solutions tailored to the UK and European markets,” stated Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. “Azure’s robust infrastructure allows us to achieve exceptional performance and scalability while meeting stringent regional compliance standards, enabling businesses across the UK and Europe to thrive in the digital age.”



About Secured Signing:



Secured Signing is a globally recognized provider of digital signatures and Online Notarization solutions. The platform is designed for ease of use, catering to organisations of all sizes. With a focus on compliance, advanced security, and continuous innovation, Secured Signing is transforming digital transaction management, empowering businesses across the UK to streamline operations while maintaining trust and integrity.



Secured Signing is transitioning to Multi-Region Datacenters powered by Microsoft Azure|www.securedsigning.com/azure-datacenter



For more information, visit www.securedsigning.com



Lianca van Oudtshoorn

lianca.vo@securedsigning.com