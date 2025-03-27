FT Online MBA Ranking 2025: POLIMI Graduate School of Management in the Global Top 15 with the International Flex Executive MBA



POLIMI Graduate School of Management, part of the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, confirms its excellence at an international level in online training with the International Flex Executive MBA.



The programme ranks 11th in the Financial Times Online MBA Ranking 2025, placing it in the global top 15 and confirming its position as the only Italian course in the ranking, in which it features for the sixth consecutive year. This excellent performance is the result of the quality of the digital learning training offer guaranteed by the business school of Politecnico di Milano, which is sixth among the European schools in the ranking drawn up annually by the British newspaper.



In the Financial Times ranking, in particular, POLIMI GSoM’s International Flex Executive MBA stood out in multiple parameters. Among these was Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), where it ranked sixth in the world for the number of teaching hours devoted to ethical, social and environmental issues in its core courses.



Another important milestone is linked to the Carbon Footprint Rank, in which the programme has climbed five positions since last year, reaching 3rd place globally. This recognition is a testament to POLIMI Graduate School of Management’s commitment to achieving CO2 neutrality and ensuring transparency in this regard through the publication of a specific audit on its environmental footprint.



Important results also emerge from other parameters of the Financial Times ranking: the programme of the Politecnico di Milano business school comes 9th for Online Interaction – which assesses the quality of student interaction, teamwork, and the availability of the lecturers.



Moreover, compared to 2024, POLIMI GSoM’s International Flex Executive MBA has recorded a significant increase in the share of Female Students (+13%) and International Students (+10%), confirming the attractiveness and inclusiveness of the programme.



“We are proud to have consolidated our position among the best business schools in the world and to be the only Italian institution in this prestigious ranking. This result testifies to the quality of our International Flex Executive MBA, an online programme that we launched in 2016, anticipating a trend and an approach to training which, in recent years, has become increasingly central, noted Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, respectively President and Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



The focus on ESG issues and the reduction of our carbon footprint demonstrate our commitment to sustainable and innovative management education, geared to training aware and responsible leaders who are capable of operating with a well-defined Purpose: to create, through their actions, a positive impact on society and the environment. We will continue to invest in this direction and in the quality of our programme, to ensure that it always represents excellence at a global level.”



Based on a digital learning platforms created specifically by the School, POLIMI Graduate School of Management’s International Flex Executive MBA allows students to acquire the same skills, build the same network of relationships and obtain the same qualification as with traditional Executive MBAs, benefiting from maximum flexibility and perfectly balancing study with work commitments.



The programme offers participants the opportunity to specialise in two different paths, Digital and Innovation and Leadership and Transformation, ensuring an international teaching approach combining theory, practice and study experience abroad.



