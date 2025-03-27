Plans to axe 10,000 back-office jobs across the civil service will support improved efficiency in the future, and create new job opportunities



Responding to the plans announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the Spring Statement to axe 10,000 jobs across the civil service, specialist recruiter, Policy by Murray, has called the move an efficiency driver that will open up new career opportunities and enable the public sector to more effectively leverage technology in the future.



Responding to the announcement, Lauren Maddocks, Associate Director of Policy by Murray, commented:



“While the headline-grabbing news has been around proposed job cuts, these are long overdue, and could dramatically cut wastage in what has become a ‘flabby’ public sector. Both Brexit and the pandemic led to huge increases in the size of the public sector workforce. The planned reductions represent a correction of that growth and will help to drive greater efficiency and better use of public funds.”



“Historic initiatives like the Next Steps programme, and the 2004 Gershon Review have both demonstrated that workforce restructuring can lead to significant efficiency gains within the public sector, and this move could have a similar impact.”



“We anticipate that as the public sector undergoes this transformation, there will be an increased demand for professionals who are adept at managing change, implementing innovative solutions, and driving efficiency. Equally, reforms to planning policy do suggest that professionals with infrastructure, planning and construction experience will be highly sought after at local, regional and national levels.”



"While the reductions do present some initial challenges, they also offer an opportunity to reassess and redesign public sector operations so they are fit for 2025 and beyond. By embracing this change, the public sector can emerge more agile, responsive, and better equipped to serve the needs of the country.”