Dorset, UK – Solace Cyber is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Police Cyber Clinic on Thursday, 17th April 2025 at Sheffield Hallam University.



This free event, organised by the Yorkshire & Humber Cyber Crime Unit, is dedicated to raising awareness about cyber threats among small and medium-sized organisations, including businesses, charities, and non-profits.



At Solace Cyber, we understand the critical role education plays in the proactive fight against cyber crime. By supporting this event and others in the series, we aim to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to protect themselves against evolving cyber threats.



The event will feature a keynote talk from our Commercial Director Richard Bessant, as well as networking opportunities, and an engaging cyber escape room challenge led by cyber security professionals. These interactive elements will provide attendees with hands-on experience in identifying and mitigating cyber threats.



“We believe that prevention is the key to cyber security,” said David Wing, Managing Director at Solace Cyber. “By working alongside law enforcement and industry experts, we can help businesses strengthen their cyber resilience and reduce their risk of falling victim to cyber crime.”



Attendees will also gain insight into police-led cyber security services and resources that are available to help safeguard their organisations—completely free of charge.



Solace Cyber remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive greater cyber awareness and education. We encourage all SMEs and non-profits to take advantage of this valuable opportunity to enhance their cyber security posture. For more information about the event or to register, visit: https://shorturl.at/eNZho



Contact:

Richard Bessant

Commercial Director

Solace Global Cyber Ltd

rbessant@solaceglobal.com

07407 688 826

www.solacecyber.co.uk