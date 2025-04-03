Zurich – April 3, 2025 – Recognizing the emotional and sensory nature of fragrance, Skin Match Technology addresses the critical challenge of replicating the in-store experience online. By leveraging AI and data-driven olfactory profiles, the company offers detailed visual representations of fragrance notes, enhancing product understanding and consumer confidence. This solution bridges the sensory gap between physical retail and e-commerce, helping customers confidently purchase new fragrances online.



Key Innovations Driving Fragrance E-Commerce in 2025:

Scent Visualization: A first-of-its-kind feature that brings fragrance notes to life, offering consumers a clear and engaging understanding of a scent’s composition through AI.



AI-Powered Fragrance Finder: A tool that helps users discover new fragrances based on their existing preferences, style, packaging preferences, budget, and occasion. The system utilizes a database of over 9’000 fragrances and 931 distinct fragrance notes to deliver highly accurate matches.



Personalized Gift Finder: An essential tool for seasonal shopping, this feature allows users to find the perfect fragrance gift based on the recipient’s favorite scents and preferences.



Success Story: Import Parfumerie

Perfume retail specialist Import Parfumerie has successfully implemented Skin Match Technology’s solutions, including the Fragrance Finder and detailed fragrance note visualizations on product pages. Import Parfumerie has seen exceptional results, with 97% of users completing the Fragrance Finder test, demonstrating the tool’s ability to drive engagement and product discovery.





“The Fragrance Finder has been invaluable for both self-discovery and gift selection,” says Mario Laubi, Head of E-Commerce at Import Parfumerie. “It allows our customers to confidently explore new scents, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction.”



Skin Match Technology’s solutions are particularly effective for brands with fragrance ranges of 15+ scents and for retailers looking to enhance their online fragrance offerings. The Fragrance Finder's ability to cross-match fragrances and personalize recommendations has proven to increase conversion rates by up to 30% during key shopping periods such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and Christmas.



The Fragrance Finder, Skin Match Technology’s AI-driven tool, assists online shoppers in finding their perfect scent. By allowing users to input an existing fragrance they love, the system cross-matches it with the best alternatives. In addition to fragrance notes and olfactory families, the tool considers personal style, packaging preferences, budget, seasonality, occasion, and longevity.



Fragrance remains one of the most challenging products to sell online due to its inherently sensory nature. Without the ability to physically sample scents, consumers often hesitate to explore new fragrances beyond replenishing their existing favorites.



“Visualizing fragrance scents in e-commerce is the minimum standard for engaging online fragrance buyers,” says Estella Benz, CEO of Skin Match Technology. “Our goal is to increase new fragrance sales, not just replenishments. Consumers need guidance and visualization tools to confidently purchase new scents online.”



Skin Match Technology’s Fragrance-Note Images are the first AI-powered scent visualization tool, offering consumers an interactive and engaging way to explore fragrances online. By leveraging AI-generated images, Skin Match Technology’s AI helps retailers and brands illustrate fragrance notes in a way that resonates with customers, making scent selection a more intuitive and informed process.





About Skin Match Technology

Skin Match Technology, a leader in AI-driven e-commerce solutions, is transforming the online fragrance industry with its innovative AI-powered scent visualization and advanced fragrance finder.

Skin Match Technology Switzerland AG is a leading provider of AI-driven e-commerce solutions, specializing in ingredient transparency and personalization tools for the beauty industry. By bridging the sensory gap in online retail, Skin Match Technology enhances the consumer experience, enabling more informed and confident fragrance purchases.



