JCF, InHandPlus, Seven Point One, and Silvia demo proven healthtech





Central London, UK – 2nd April 2025 – Today, four of South Asia's foremost MedTech companies will present their innovative solutions to hand-selected journalists and analysts in central London. Each startup will address a vital challenge in elderly care including fall prevention, medication adherence, dementia diagnosis, and air quality monitoring.







This event marks the beginning of a 25-year regeneration project, based in East London and designed to tackle the UK's most urgent national healthcare challenges and revolutionise the NHS.







The demo day event is the result of a partnership between Rainmaking, a global innovation firm, Care City, a not-for-profit innovation centre, and Thames Freeport, an economic growth zone benefitting from over £600 million in investment from public and private sources. Other stakeholders include Thurrock Council and the London Boroughs of Barking and Dagenham and Havering, which were identified as areas where med tech could pay a vital role in mitigating local health and economic challenges.



Daniel Avery, the Head of Venture Building at Rainmaking added: “Today marks an exciting day for the future of MedTech in this country. There needs to be a stronger focus on prevention in the UK healthcare system. By focusing on preventing and detecting, there will be far reaching health benefits for the entire UK population. By leveraging advanced tools, we can address root causes and manage risk factors earlier; leading to better outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.”



The demo day event unites a diverse group of different skill sets, from healthcare and technology to innovation and business, all driven by a shared vision of revolutionising healthcare through technology. The adult health and social care accelerator initiative aims to improve and increase job prosperity in the area, alleviate pressure on the NHS, and attract international investment.



Myung Jin Ko (MJ) is the CEO and co-founder of Silvia Health, one of the medtech startups whose AI-driven digital solutions focus on dementia prevention: “It's an honour to be given the opportunity to show to the UK public the potential of our technology through our partnership with Thames Freeport. Our mission is to use AI in the real-world for dementia prevention, to ensure early intervention is scalable and accessible.”



The four MedTech startups featured:



JCF Technology (McKare): This cutting-edge radar-based solution predicts and prevents falls, a major concern for the elderly population, reducing emergency visits and hospital admissions and ensuring patient safety and independence.



InHandPlus: Uses AI-powered tracking to improve adherence rates by 20-30%. By ensuring patients take their medications as prescribed.



Seven Point One (AlzWin): Offers rapid dementia screening, enabling early diagnosis and proactive care, delaying the onset of dementia and reducing long-term care costs.



Silvia: Offers a promising solution for supporting mental health and cognitive function. By empowering individuals with tools to maintain cognitive health, Silvia contributes to a future where aging does not necessarily mean cognitive decline.



About Thames Freeport



Thames Freeport is a unique and transformative initiative that aims to stimulate trade, foster innovation, support energy transition, and improve people’s lives in London, but primarily the area immediately surrounding the Freeport – Havering, Barking & Dagenham and Thurrock.





The Freeport itself is aiming to become a world-class industrial cluster, and a beacon for clean energy technologies, added-value manufacturing and advanced logistics, with unrivalled global connectivity to over 130 ports in over 65 countries. Learn more at https://thamesfreeport.com.





About Rainmaking Global



Rainmaking is a global innovation firm operating at the intersection of corporates, startups and governments to drive scalable innovation and entrepreneurship across industries and regions. With over two decades of experience Rainmaking has created more than 300 new products, services and ventures with corporate partners, invested in and accelerated over 1,700 startups, and delivered 170+ programmes to build economic clusters – such as leading Smart City initiatives in Osaka, Dubai, and Copenhagen. Today, Rainmaking is focused on tackling society’s most complex challenges working alongside leaders in energy, healthcare, finance, transport and other system based sectors to drive lasting change through entrepreneurship, AI and innovation.Learn more at www.rainmaking.io.





About Care City



Care City is a not-for-profit innovation centre for healthy ageing and regeneration, based in Barking. Co-founded in 2013 by London Borough of Barking & Dagenham (LBBD) and North-East London Foundation Trust (NELFT), their mission is to support residents of the North East London (NEL) community. Their mission is to support people to live happier and healthier lives. Learn more at https://www.carecity.org/