• 36% of UK jobseekers would use AI to write their CV or cover letter

• One in four say they wouldn’t fix mistakes made by AI in their application

• 25% would use AI to request a pay rise or write a resignation letter

• West Midlands leads AI adoption in job applications — South West lags behind

• Ethical concerns raised as AI blurs the line between honesty and automation in recruitment



TonerGiant study reveals how AI is transforming job applications – and blurring the line between efficiency and ethics



With ChatGPT and generative AI tools becoming increasingly mainstream, a new UK-wide survey has revealed that over a third of jobseekers (36%) would use artificial intelligence to write their CV or covering letter — a trend being led by younger generations and those in urban centres.



The research, conducted by office supplies retailer TonerGiant, surveyed 1,000 working-age adults to uncover how AI is being used in job applications and the workplace. While the technology is clearly streamlining application processes for many, the findings raise questions around credibility, trust, and professional standards.



One of the most striking revelations is that 24% of respondents said they wouldn’t correct errors if AI-generated inaccuracies appeared on their CV or covering letter. With AI tools known for occasionally producing “hallucinations” or false information, the potential impact on recruitment integrity is significant.



Workplace AI: Not Just for CVs Anymore



The study also uncovered a growing trend of AI being used for emotionally charged workplace communication. A quarter of UK workers said they would use AI to write a resignation letter, while a similar number would turn to AI to request a pay rise.

These findings suggest that AI is no longer just an admin tool — it’s becoming a social buffer, helping employees navigate high-stakes or uncomfortable conversations.



Regional Divide in AI Attitudes



The survey also highlighted sharp differences in how AI is viewed across the UK. In the West Midlands, more than half of respondents said they would use AI to write a CV, compared to just 22.78% in the South West.

Regions like Northern Ireland and Yorkshire and The Humber were most likely to submit AI-generated CVs with uncorrected errors, while the South East and Wales showed the highest levels of caution and attention to detail.



Commenting on the findings, Stuart Deavall, TonerGiant Marketing Manager said: "The rise of AI in job applications is inevitable, but our research highlights the challenges that come with it. While AI can help jobseekers refine their CVs, it also introduces risks – especially when candidates don’t correct inaccuracies. Employers need to be aware of this shift and adapt their hiring processes accordingly."

"AI is not just changing how people apply for jobs, but also how they communicate in the workplace. As businesses continue to integrate AI, it's crucial to strike a balance between automation and authenticity in professional settings."



ENDS

Media Contact:

Andy Davies

andy@attackdigital.co.uk



Notes to Editors:

• Survey conducted in March 2025 by Toner Giant with a sample of 1,000 UK adults. For more information go to: [https://www.tonergiant.co.uk/blog/ai-and-the-job-hunt-how-th...]

• Full data available upon request.

• Toner Giant is one of the UK’s leading office supplies retailers, committed to helping professionals adapt to the future of work.