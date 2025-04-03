magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/may25



Venture to Canada’s wild western frontier with the May issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which invites readers to explore the forested peaks and emerald lakes of British Columbia.



Vancouver, the province’s most populous city, recently appeared alongside Copenhagen, Melbourne and Zurich as one of the Global Liveability Index’s 10 most liveable cities — perhaps unsurprising given its proximity to some of Canada’s greatest wildernesses.



It's these astonishing and varied landscapes that have captured our attention this month, with the May issue offering a taste of British Columbia during a season when its beaches are ripe for surfing, yet its mountains are still wreathed with snow. Whether readers are looking to climb high into the Rockies, kayak through coastal waters frequented by whales, or travel across bear country via the ‘hitchhiker’s railway’, they’ll find no shortage of ways to heed the call of the wild.



Lanzarote: The Spanish island’s volcanic landscapes are beloved by artists, winemakers and hikers

Sierra Leone: Stunningly biodiverse, the West African nation is finally opening up to travellers

Brazil: In search of jaguars on the meandering waterways of the Brazilian Pantanal

The Alps: Classic itineraries taking in the mountain range’s forests and fast-flowing streams

Bangkok: Find peace away from the crowds in Thailand’s storied capital

Panama City: The sparkling high-rises of this Central American metropolis conceal a fascinating history

River Shannon: Village pubs and flower-filled meadows pepper this Irish waterway

Portland, Maine: Innovative farmers are driving this coastal hub’s dining scene

Lisbon: From pilgrims to party people, the Portuguese capital has stays for all types of visitor



Smart traveller: New museum openings for spring; the film turning the spotlight on England’s South West Coast Path; Noor Murad on the flavours of Bahrain; a hands-on craft retreat in Toyama Prefecture, Japan; the inside guide to Mahón, Menorca; a family trip to Maremma, Italy; chips and English wine in Hastings, East Sussex; Robert Macfarlane on his new book, Is a River Alive?; and essential kit for road cyclists.



Notes from an author: Caroline Eden recalls the journey that inspired her writing career

Meet the trailblazer: In conversation with Icelandic hotelier Sigurlaug Sverrisdóttir



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on booking European rail trips,

exploring Namibia by 4WD and more; The Info delves into May Day traditions; Hot Topic explores the rise in sauna culture across the UK; and The Report ponders the next big thing in travel. Finally, photographer Christian Kerber discusses capturing Dresden’s baroque architecture for our April issue.



