The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) has released its annual audit for 2023-2024, revealing a 5% overall rise in cosmetic surgical procedures, with a total of 27,462 procedures performed in 2024. This surge was largely driven by increases in facial rejuvenation and body contouring procedures, while male cosmetic surgery numbers saw a slight decline.



Key Highlights:

• Breast Augmentation Remains Most Popular: With 5,202 procedures performed, breast augmentation saw a 6% rise, securing its position as the most sought-after cosmetic surgery in 2024.

• Eyelid Surgery on the Rise: Blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) jumped 13%, moving up to the third most popular procedure, surpassing abdominoplasty.

• Face-off: Face & Neck Lifts increased by 8% while Brow Lifts saw a 20% jump.

• Body Contouring Grows: Liposuction (+8%), abdominoplasty (+6%), and thigh lifts (+24%) all saw significant increases.

• Men’s Procedures Decline: While male cosmetic surgery made up only 6.5% of total procedures, it saw a 1.5% drop from 2023, with rhinoplasty (-14%) and liposuction (-7%) declining the most.



The Top 5 Cosmetic Procedures of 2024:

1. Breast Augmentation:5,202 (+6%)

2. Breast Reduction:4,707 (+1%)

3. Blepharoplasty(Eyelid Surgery):3,138 (+13%)

4. Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck) :2,997 (+6%)

5. Liposuction:2,623 (+8%)



Trends Among Women:

Women accounted for 93.5% of all cosmetic surgeries in 2024, with a total of 25,663 procedures performed (+6% from 2023). Eyelid surgery showed the most notable increase (+15%), overtaking abdominoplasty in popularity. Brow lifts (+25%) and thigh lifts (+25%) also saw sharp rises.



President of BAAPS, Nora Nugent said, "Breast augmentation remains limited to two primary methods—breast implants or fat transfer—but these approaches yield different results. Fat transfer offers a more subtle enhancement, which may explain the continued demand for implants, as there is no true alternative for many women. Interestingly, implant removal rates have also declined, possibly for similar reasons. Additionally, new research, is helping to reshape previous misconceptions about the long-term safety of breast implants."



Trends Among Men:

Men underwent 1,799 procedures in 2024, a 1.5% decrease from 2023. Rhinoplasty remained the most popular male procedure (332 surgeries), despite a 14% drop. However, face and neck lifts surged by 26%, suggesting a growing interest in anti-aging procedures among men.

President Nora Nugent commented,

"The decline in male plastic surgery may appear more pronounced due to the smaller number of procedures overall, making fluctuations more noticeable. However, we are seeing a rise in facelifts among men, mirroring the trend observed in women."



What the data suggests:

Vice President Anthony Macquillan said; “Post-COVID, we’ve observed a shift in patient priorities, with a greater focus on both mental and functional health. This may explain the rise in procedures like abdominoplasties and breast reductions, which offer both physical and psychological benefits. At the same time, the increase in facelifts could be linked to societal changes, such as the rising pension age and the desire to remain relevant in the workplace. For many, this type of surgery is not just aesthetic but also functional helping to maintain confidence, secure employment, and reduce anxiety associated with age-related bias."





Non-surgical:



Non-surgical procedures for men and women also saw a slight increase with Botox treatments increasing by 5% and dermal fillers by 27%.



Full audit results can be found at https://baaps.org.uk/_userfiles/pages/files/final_2023_audit...



