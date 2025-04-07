The Business of Modelling launches with Carole White, co-founder of Premier Model Management, in a rare, behind-the-scenes conversation about four decades in fashion, the pressure facing models today, and the uncertain future of London Fashion Week.



LONDON – In the first episode of The Business of Modelling, host Tessa Dewing welcomes legendary model agent Carole White, whose career has shaped the global fashion landscape. Co-founder of Premier Model Management, Carole has been at the helm of one of the UK’s most prestigious agencies since 1981 and is best known for launching and managing the career of Naomi Campbell.



In this intimate conversation, recorded at Premier’s London headquarters, Carole reflects on her unconventional upbringing in Ghana and Kent, her early days as a model herself, and her instinctive pivot to life behind the scenes. She recalls the founding of Premier with her brother Chris Owen — a bold move with no financial backing but a deep sense of purpose.



“We didn’t really have a plan,” she says. “We just wanted to look after the models — really look after them.”



On Naomi Campbell and a New Era of Representation

Carole shares vivid memories of discovering a young Naomi Campbell and placing her with agencies around the world. “She was sensational — not just in her look but in her energy,” she says. But Carole also discusses the harder realities of representation in the 1980s and 90s, including the discrimination Black models faced in castings.



Throughout the episode, Carole speaks with unfiltered honesty about what it takes to survive in fashion — not just as a model, but as an agent, a business owner, and a woman with conviction in an often ruthless industry.



The Changing Landscape of Fashion and Carole’s Concern for London Fashion Week

While Carole has always been a fierce advocate for new talent, she is increasingly concerned about the state of the British fashion industry. Speaking about London Fashion Week, she expresses deep frustration with its lack of direction and declining global relevance.



“London Fashion Week used to be buzzing. You had all the designers, all the models, the whole city came alive. Now it’s quiet — underfunded, disorganised, and it doesn’t have the energy anymore. We’re losing our place on the global stage.”



She calls on the industry to come together and reinvest in British fashion — not just at the luxury level, but from the ground up, with support for emerging designers, sustainable talent development, and real diversity.



For Aspiring Models and Industry Insiders Alike

Carole also shares what she looks for in a model today — and it’s not just about looks.



“Charisma. A presence. You’ve got to walk into a room and hold it. And be nice. We don’t want divas.”



As the fashion industry continues to shift toward digital influence and personal branding, Carole urges young talent to understand that modelling is now a business — and they must think like entrepreneurs.



“You’re a brand. You’ve got to know who you are and what you stand for.”



This debut episode offers a rare, inside perspective on one of the most competitive industries in the world — and a reminder that behind every image is a complex, fast-moving business with real people, pressures, and purpose.



