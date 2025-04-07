Hiring activity shows signs of improvement with placement figures up month-on-month



Placement figures are beginning to show signs of improvement across the UK with figures up month-on-month in March. That’s according to the latest data from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).



In its latest Hiring Trends analysis – produced in conjunction with Bullhorn – APSCo revealed that permanent placements were up 12% and contract 11% month-on-month in March, which will translate into promising sales figures for the start of Q2.

The data also showed a 2% increase in contract jobs between February and March, while permanent roles saw a 1% uptick.



Samantha Hurley, UK Managing Director at APSCo commented:



“This latest uptick is promising news for the staffing sector and follows further signs of optimism reported last month. It is indicative of more confidence in the labour market, particularly in the month before the National Insurance Contribution increases come into force. Our hope is that this translates into further positivity throughout the coming months once the initial impact of NICs is out of the way and employers are able to plan for growth once again.”



Andy Ingham, Senior Vice President Sales, EMEA and APAC, Bullhorn, added:



"The March data is encouraging, specifically the month-over-month boost in permanent and contract placements in the UK. This data mirrors an upswing of growth and stabilisation documented in March 2020, pre-pandemic. The market should keep a cautiously optimistic eye on this data in the months ahead."







