Orbit Spaces - Regent House Stockport

Regent House in Stockport: ‘A Flexible, Inspiring Space for Growth’ – Orbit Spaces Unveils New Coworking Hub



Orbit Spaces is proud to announce the launch of its new coworking hub at Regent House in Stockport.



“We introduced coworking facilities at Regent House to provide flexible, inspiring work environments tailored for freelancers, small businesses, and growing teams. Our goal is to foster collaboration and productivity by offering versatile meeting rooms and coworking spaces equipped with modern amenities,” said a spokesperson for Orbit Spaces.



The new coworking space in Stockport at Regent House has been designed to provide a productive, collaborative, and comfortable environment for business professionals. The coworking hub is equipped with superfast Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and ergonomic desks and chairs. The coworking space also features tea & coffee stations for that much-needed boost, a stylish business lounge, and natural light-filled spaces to keep you motivated and energised.



When asked how Regent House stands out from other coworking spaces in Stockport, the spokesperson highlighted its unique qualities



“Regent House's strategic location enhances its appeal, being easily accessible by road—just off Junction 1 of the M60 Motorway—and a short distance from Stockport Railway Station, which offers direct services to London Euston. This connectivity makes it convenient for professionals seeking a well-connected workspace. By establishing our coworking space in such a prominent location, Orbit Spaces aims to support the evolving needs of modern professionals and businesses in the Stockport area.”



The central location of Regent House not only makes it ideal for professionals but also places it in close proximity to a range of amenities that enhance the working experience. Just a short walk away is Merseyway Shopping Centre, offering a variety of retail stores, cafes, and restaurants, perfect for a quick break or a casual lunch meeting. Additionally, Stockport's thriving town centre is home to several bars, eateries, and leisure spots, providing a great balance of work and relaxation options.

With its great location and flexible workspaces, Regent House is the perfect place for professionals to work, collaborate, and succeed.



Alternatively, for those looking for a more private setting, Orbit Spaces also offers meeting room hire in Stockport, providing the perfect space for client presentations, team meetings, or brainstorming sessions.



Orbit Spaces is also committed to supporting the local community, with plans to partner with local businesses and host events that will bring people together.

When asked about potential partnerships with local businesses or upcoming events, the spokesperson shared their enthusiasm



“We would love to partner with local businesses and we want to ensure our members can benefit from any events we put on in collaboration with them. We know that the essence of Stockport is the community spirit and so if we can help support local businesses wherever possible, we will.”



The spokesperson further emphasised the company's commitment to providing a unique coworking experience in Stockport, one that fosters a sense of community, collaboration, and professional growth for all members.



“Stockport is such a vibrant and up-and-coming town, and so to operate in such a competitive environment alongside other coworking operators will prove to be a great challenge with so many great spaces on offer. We wanted to try and put our take on what a coworking space should be, and we hope our customers will love it as much as we do.”



To celebrate the launch, Orbit Spaces is offering the following promotion: anyone who signs up in April will get their first month free. This provides the perfect opportunity to experience Stockport’s newest coworking hub and discover a flexible, professional environment tailored to your business needs.



Contact Orbit Spaces today to find out more about their new coworking hub in Stockport and how it can support your business growth.