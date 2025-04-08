PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



89% of HR leaders are avoiding hiring recent graduates



There is a growing disconnect between higher education and workplace readiness, with 89% of HR leaders saying they are actively avoiding hiring recent graduates, according to a new Workplace Intelligence survey sponsored by Hult International Business School



The survey highlights immense dissatisfaction shared by recent graduates and HR leaders, with both groups believing universities are failing to equip students adequately to join the workplace.



Results show recent university graduates feel increasingly underprepared entering the workforce with 85% wishing their college had better prepared them. Moreover, HR leaders say 96% of colleges need to take more responsibility for training people for the workplace.



Martin Boehm, Global Dean of Undergraduate Programmes at Hult International Business School, said: “Traditional undergraduate curriculum has not kept pace with an evolving global workplace, and the chasm between what’s being taught and what employers need has become more apparent. Schools need to prepare students in new ways, with a focus on building both the skills and mindsets needed for continuous learning in a rapidly changing world.”



The survey interviewed 1600 respondents – 800 HR leaders and 800 recent graduates. This found that traditional degree programmes are leaving undergraduates underprepared and therefore increasing costs for employers.



In contrast, 62% of HR leaders said graduates with a business degree are more skilled, with 95% stating they are more likely to hire such graduates and 82% offering them higher starting salaries.



Specifically, more than 90% of HR leaders emphasised the growing importance of interpersonal skills. Communication, willingness to learn, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking were all human skills found to be the most desirable for graduates to have. However, teaching such skills was an area students felt most college programmes fell short.



/ENDS



For more information about the survey, check out report findings here https://www.hult.edu/blog/wi_skills_survey/ or contact Adam Kelly-Moore at BlueSky Education at adam@bluesky-pr.com.