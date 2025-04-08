PRESS RELEASE



For Immediate release: 8th April 2025





‘UNDERSTANDING THE MENOPAUSE’ WEBINARS FOR MEN

Learn more about the menopause



Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues who are experiencing symptoms at this time of life. There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding the menopause, so it’s essential to know the facts. And a great way to do this is to attend a webinar by a leading expert and public speaker.



Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, is now hosting her own regular webinars for men interested in the menopause, called ‘Understanding the Menopause’. Each men’s webinar provides impartial, reliable, up-to-date and practical information on all aspects of the menopause. If men join the webinar (accessed through Zoom), they’ll be able to ask questions and will receive an emailed factsheet after the webinar. The webinars are not designed for healthcare professionals or anyone in the healthcare industry.



Topics covered include:

• general information on the perimenopause and menopause

• menopausal symptoms

• self-help lifestyle tips and health promotion advice

• HRT

• prescribed medicine alternatives to HRT

• complementary therapies and medicines

• nutrition

• the menopause at work



Examples of positive feedback from attendees of the ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars for men include:



“The information in the webinar was very interesting. I learnt that itching can be a physical symptom, and I can now tell my partner that the itching she complains of could be due to the menopause.”



“Very interesting and helpful.”



“Thank you for conducting the webinar yesterday. My husband found it very informative. He told me about it, and I actually learnt something about the tablets I’m taking to help my sweats.”



“As I have colleagues going through the menopause, I found the sections on menopausal symptoms affecting work, the effect of work on the menopause, and recommendations for colleagues to support those experiencing menopause, very useful.”



Norma Goldman BPharm.(Hons) MRPharmS. MSc. (health promotion) has a pharmacy degree, worked as a pharmacist for several years and is a qualified health promotion specialist. She has been presenting talks and workshops on the menopause for over 25 years, when she founded The Menopause Exchange, and her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause.



The Menopause Exchange is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, a counsellor and psychotherapist and a pelvic floor health physiotherapist. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 13,000 people, including women, men, healthcare professionals, workplace managers and journalists.



If men would like to attend a webinar, to arrange one for a group of friends or find out more information, they should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter/X (@MenopauseExch) and LinkedIn (Norma Goldman).



