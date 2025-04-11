Devon Duvets Marks Earth Day with Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability



Celebrating Rest That’s Kind to the Planet



Devon – 11 April 2025



As Earth Day approaches on 22 April 2025, Devon Duvets is taking the opportunity to shine a light on the values that have shaped its journey from the very beginning. Known for its luxurious natural, handcrafted bedding, the Devon-based company continues to set the standard for thoughtful, sustainable choices; not only in how we sleep, but in how we care for the world around us.



Sleep with a Conscience



When we started Devon Duvets, we had a simple but powerful belief: that better sleep and a healthier planet could go hand in hand. That belief still guides everything we do. Each of our duvets, pillows, and mattress toppers is made with intention – not just to bring luxurious comfort at bedtime, but is also kind to nature every step of the way. We believe that rest should be restorative, not just to the sleeper, but for the planet too.



Here are some of the ways that we do this:



Traceable British Wool

We use 100% British wool, sourced from farms in the South West. Not only does this support UK farmers, but it also reduces our carbon footprint by keeping things close to home.



No Chemicals, Just Nature

Our wool is processed without bleach or chemicals, preserving its natural properties and making it a healthier choice – for both people and the planet.



Better Cotton, Better Practices

Our cotton is responsibly sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative, which champions sustainable farming methods and better conditions for growers.



Nothing Goes to Waste

We find new uses for offcuts wherever possible. Wool remnants are reprocessed, and our cotton leftovers are collected by a British company and reused in the lining of rubber gloves. Even our floor sweepings of wool are used to make compost.



Reusable Packaging, Thoughtfully Made

Our cotton packaging bags are sewn by hand in our workshops and designed to be used again and again. Where plastic can’t be avoided, we opt for recycled materials.



Proudly Made in Devon

Every duvet, pillow or mattress topper/protector is individually handcrafted by us – not outsourced, not mass-produced or partially made elsewhere, but 100% made in our own workshop. They are made with care and precision, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship while keeping production and materials ethical and sustainable. We believe that luxury starts with quality craftsmanship.



A New Chapter: Introducing Cherish Nature



This Earth Day, we’re going one step further by launching Cherish Nature, a new collection designed to bring the calming, healing presence of the natural world into daily life.



Now featured on the Devon Duvets website, Cherish Nature offers a growing range of wellbeing products – from candles to air parfums – each one created to nurture rest, balance, and a deeper connection with the rhythms of nature.



Rest as a Way of Living



“Sustainability is more than a box to tick – it’s a way of being,” says Pauline Beijen, Co-Founder of Devon Duvets. “Our bedding has always reflected our love for nature and commitment to conscious living. However, rest isn’t just about sleep, it’s also about those quiet, restorative moments we build into our days. That’s the inspiration behind Cherish Nature. It’s a way to gently bring more of the natural world into your home.”



