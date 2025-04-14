Mantle Expand Operations In Cambridge

Exciting Expansion at 95 Regent Street, Cambridge – Premium Office Space in the Heart of Cambridge

Mantle are thrilled to announce the expansion of our premium office space at 95 Regent Street, Cambridge! If you’re looking for a flexible working environment or a virtual business address in a prime central location, our newly expanded serviced office space provides the perfect solution for businesses of all sizes.



Central Location

Situated in the heart of Cambridge, our offices offer everything you need to thrive. Whether you’re a startup, a growing business, or an established company seeking a prestigious address, our modern workspaces provide flexibility, convenience, and a professional atmosphere.

One of the highlights of 95 Regent Street, is our stunning roof terrace, ideal for entertaining clients, hosting team gatherings, or simply unwinding after a productive day. With views over the city, it’s the perfect space to network and make lasting impressions.

Amenities close at hand

Beyond the office, our location is unbeatable. We are just moments away from Cambridge’s best restaurants, bars, and shops, train and bus stations, making client meetings and team lunches a breeze. Need a break? Take a relaxing walk along the nearby River Cam or Parkers’ Piece and recharge for the rest of your day.



Designed for success

If you’re considering a move into central Cambridge, 95 Regent Street offers the ultimate combination of office space, location, and amenities. Now is the time to join our thriving and growing community.

Get in touch today to book a tour and see how we can support your business growth! Please contact karis@mantle.co.uk or call 0333 00 66 330

