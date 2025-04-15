Images available to download - https://www.flickr.com/gp/holywowpr/z9P621zQC6

• Taco Bell hits the streets of Camden Town with Traitors star and barber Tyler Smith

• Fans challenged to get a ‘Nacho Chop’, shaving their hair into a Chicken Nacho shape in exchange for FREE Chicken Nachos

• Research shows 74% of Brits claim to be adventurous, but more than half stick to the same boring routine

• Brits would rather change where they live over changing their haircut or the food they order at a restaurant

• In fact, 1 in 10 Brits say they’d rather walk the streets naked than change their hairstyle



Taco Bell took over Camden high street on Monday to give peckish punters the chance to earn up to a year’s supply of FREE Chicken Nachos. The catch? Fans had to agree to chop off their hair with a daring new ‘Nacho Chop.’

The Taco Bell barber’s chair, manned by The Traitors star and barber Tyler Smith, was the hotspot for daring fans looking to score the goods. The twist? The more hair they shaved off, the more Chicken Nachos they could earn.



Fans queued up as early as 7.45am to brave the hair-raising challenge.

Student Mark Christy was the first to take the plunge. Rocking his bold (or bald?) ‘Nacho Chop’, Christy said: “My girlfriend’s gonna kill me. But hey, I love Chicken Nachos, so it’s totally worth it.”



New research from Taco Bell reveals that while Brits like to think of themselves as fearless and adventurous, the reality is quite different. 43% admit that they stick to the same routine day in, day out, 15% say it's been more than a year, while 8% can’t even remember the last time they stepped outside their comfort zone.

Shockingly, Brits are more likely to change where they live (18%) over changing their haircut (12%) or the food they order at a restaurant (10%).



A whopping 49% have stuck with the same hairstyle “for as long as they can remember”. Nearly 1 in 4 (17%) have NEVER changed their look - and 12% would rather streak naked down the street than switch things up.

Reasons for not changing their hairdo is the need to play it safe (18%), habit (15%) and fear of a hair disaster (14%).

Brits also seem to have a never-ending love affair with their favourite clothes and meals, with 26% refusing to try new outfits and 18% eating the same food each week.



In the last year only 1 in 10 have managed to switch things up when it comes to the food they order at a restaurant.

But even though we’re creatures of habit, the average Brit still spends 7.8 hours a week dreaming of trying new things, despite 1 in 5 admitting the fear of disappointment puts them off.



Half of Brits (50%) reckon the cost of living crisis has pushed them to be more spontaneous in order to save a bit of cash.



24-year-old Sam Potter who was hours away from heading home to Newcastle for the Easter holidays, bravely took a seat in The Taco Bell barber chair and swapped her long hair for a striking new ‘Nacho Chop’.



She exclaimed: “I love it! I’ve wanted to have shorter hair for ages, but have always been a bit too scared. I figured if I’m going to take the plunge then I might as well get something out of it and getting a year’s supply of free Chicken Nachos sounds like a good deal.”



Lucy Dee, Marketing Director at Taco Bell, comments: “Many Brits tend to stick to their habits, especially regarding their hairstyle and food choices. There is often a concern of 'what if I don’t like it or I’m left disappointed?'"



“By launching our ‘Nacho Chop’ challenge, we aimed to encourage consumers to try something new, and offered participants the chance to win up to £1,000 worth of free Chicken Nachos over the course of a year, depending on how much hair they cut off."



Top 10 things Brits avoid changing

1. Where you live (28%)

2. Brand of smartphone (28%)

3. Style of clothes you wear (26%)

4. Haircut (25%)

5. Side of the bed you sleep on (23%)

6. The people you hang out with (21%)

7. Bank you use (21%)

8. The football team you support (20%)

9. Types of food you eat (18%)

10. The doctor your visit (18%)



