Uber drivers are falsely promised autonomy – so find new ways to resist, finds research



Uber drivers are often promised sole autonomy over their work, but the billion-dollar corporation are using “opaque algorithmic systems” to manage, monitor, and discipline drivers, according to new research from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.



The research, which was led by Emma McDaid, Assistant Professor of Accountancy at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and co-authored with Clinton Free, Professor of Accountancy at University of Sydney Business School, found that the platform that Uber drivers must use dictates their pay, the work they are assigned, their performance evaluation and when they can work.



The nature of the platform reduces the autonomy that should come with driving for Uber, leading to workers feeling frustrated and undervalued. Due to this, Uber drivers are forming online forums where they can openly discuss their frustrations and come together to discover tricks and solutions to overpower the algorithm.



The research was conducted via interviews and a study of the online forums used by drivers, and found that the online forums provide a sense of “we-ness.” This happens because drivers tell stories that set the platform apart from the workers, stories that underscore “us” (workers) versus “them” (Uber). This “we-ness” creates solidarity in the workforce so that resistance can develop.



Subsequently, the drivers form different types of resistance strategies, both individual and collective, with storytelling encouraging and justifying these strategies.



Individual acts of resistance include manipulating surge pricing to maximise earnings by working during high-demand periods, as well as hacking the algorithmic control feature around trip destination. Collective action includes pushing for formal action, such as lobbying transport authorities and advocating for strike action. Storytelling is important as it allows drivers to share their knowledge on online forums in a way that brings them together and also amplifies these strategies.



The findings of the paper suggest that worker resistance is evolving. Storytelling is proving to be a key factor in bringing workers together, and online communities offer the opportunity for this to happen on a much wider scale.



The importance of inspections into algorithm governance in the gig economy is also a key finding of this research. There is a serious disconnect between the autonomy that is being promised to workers and the reality of their everyday work, which leads to serious emotional strain. Although the research focuses on Uber, it opens up discussions about digital labour and modern forms of resistance, which no longer rely solely on strikes or union action.



Assistant Professor Emma McDaid says “These insights can support the current analysis of labour-management relations in settings where algorithms are used to assess work and output (within the gig-economy and beyond it), but they also provide a basis to question a future where generative AI will likely add to the opacity, and the effects of algorithmic governance.”



This paper was published in The Journal of Critical Perspectives on Accounting.



