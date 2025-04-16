One in three consumers will boycott US products due to rising costs from tariffs, finds new research from ECC KÖLN.



The study, conducted by the research team of Dr. Ralf Deckers, Head of Customer Insights, at ECC KÖLN, a subsidiary of IFH KÖLN, which is a spin-off of the former Institute for Retail Research at the University of Cologne, examines how consumers view purchases of products from the United States.



They found that the economic policies of the US government under Donald Trump are generating noticeable economic uncertainty among consumers.



Half of those surveyed report a negative impact on their desire to consume due to the uncertainty. As a result, many are planning to avoid American products altogether.



Six in 10 respondents stated that certain American products, for example Tesla, are no longer an option for them. More than a third reject buying US products entirely.



Furthermore, almost three-quarters of those surveyed (72%) are still willing to accept longer delivery times if the product is cheaper as a result.



“We're talking about the Trump factor here. The erratic behaviour of the US government is setting off shock waves, unsettling markets and ultimately consumers. The result is a reluctance to buy.” Dr. Ralf Deckers, Head of Customer Insights, ECC KÖLN.



The researchers also found that two thirds of consumers feel unsettled, and more than half report feeling anxious when thinking about Donald Trump and the American government.



Over 500 consumers were interviewed in March 2025 about their shopping behaviour in the context of the current crises, consumption trends, and consumer sentiment.







/ENDS.







For more information, or to speak to the researcher, please contact Katie Hurley from BlueSky Education at khurley@bluesky-pr.com.