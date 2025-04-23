Invitation to the media

We make an open call to all press institutions: be an active part of the team that will support the global promotion of this project – not only in the United Kingdom, but in every country where science and technology can bring a sustainable future.

Through the attached link, the media can directly invite the scientific community to publicly analyze and validate this technology. RTIP has the potential to bring immeasurable benefits to all humanity. Its proper promotion is a shared responsibility.

Ion Scripcariu, independent researcher in applied physics, announces the official publication at OSIM Romania of a radical technology: RTIP – Planetary Inertial Tensor Reactor.

The conversion of the inertial tensor metric into continuous energy through the activation of latent energy

Following forty years of research, a system has been designed in which a reactor converts the inertial tensor metric into continuous energy.

The system operates in a circular regime, organized around the interaction of two inertial tensor fields.

These fields occupy intrazonal spaces and intersect in a controlled manner, generating an amplification of the tensor metric and a displacement in which the stress-strain tensor is converted into the stress-energy tensor.

The conversion takes place in a regime of physical duality, where two complementary tension states interact, and the latent energy present in the system’s configuration is kinetically activated.

The process respects the laws of conservation and allows self-regulation of impulse and energy distribution within the system.

Inside the reactor, physical reactions occur where certain forces are directly converted into energetic fields.

T hese fields have their own frequencies and generate a continuous form of energy.

Beyond its scientific component, RTIP has major economic potential.

By eliminating traditional fuels and centralized grids, the system reduces energy costs to a minimum.

A household system can recover the investment in less than 5 years, while industrial versions offer scalable energy independence.

RTIP can even transform a parked vehicle into a renewable energy source, by harnessing the stored circular energy.

The estimated cost for mass production is approximately 1,000 EUR/kW, with annual maintenance below 2% of the system's value.

RTIP does not simply produce energy — it creates lasting economic value.

RTIP is not a theory. It is a physical system designed, documented, protected, and ready for industrial implementation.

The scientific community and the technological environment are invited to publicly examine the project and contribute to the launch of a new energetic era: free from natural resource dependency, free from pollution, free from exhaustion.

Partial but conclusive documentation is available at https://ionscripcariu.gitbook.io/documentation



Ion Scripcariu

e-mail address: ionscripcariu21@gmail.com

mobile: +447789888598