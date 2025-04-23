Mantle Space A Leading Provider of Office Space Expands Operations in Stevenage.



Kings Court, Stevenage Expands: More Office Space, More Opportunities



We are excited to announce the expansion of Kings Court, Stevenage, bringing even more

high-quality office space to businesses looking for a professional and well-connected

location.



With 20 brand-new offices, two modern meeting rooms, dynamic breakout

spaces, and a beautiful enclosed garden area for relaxation or entertaining, our expansion

is designed to meet the needs of growing teams, start-ups, and established businesses

alike.



Located close to the heart of Stevenage, Kings Court is perfectly positioned for businesses

looking to benefit from the town’s excellent transport links and vibrant business community.

With easy access to the A1(M) and Stevenage train station, commuting is seamless, making

it a desirable location for businesses of all sizes.



Flexible Workspace to Suit Every Need

Whether you need a serviced office, co-working space, or a virtual office, Kings Court

offers flexible solutions to match the way modern businesses operate. Our newly expanded

offices provide a contemporary, fully serviced working environment, allowing you to focus on

what matters most – growing your business.



For teams that thrive on collaboration, our stylish breakout spaces and meeting rooms

provide the perfect setting for brainstorming sessions, presentations, and client meetings.

And when it’s time to unwind, our beautifully enclosed garden area offers a refreshing

escape—ideal for networking, informal meetings, or simply taking a well-earned break.

Designed for Success



At Kings Court, we understand that the right environment can make all the difference to a

business’s success. That’s why we’ve invested in creating a workspace that combines

comfort, functionality, and professionalism. From high-speed internet to business support

services, everything you need to operate efficiently is right here.



If you’re looking for modern, flexible office space in Stevenage, now is the perfect time to

join our growing community at Kings Court. Get in touch today to book a tour and see how

our new space can support your business ambitions.

#OfficeSpace #FlexibleWorking #VirtualOffices #StevenageBusiness