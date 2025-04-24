FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Insurtech AI scale-up GenAirate woos ex-Markit director as COO



Securing the SaaS entrepreneur as operational head a “major win” for the growing firm.



London, UK- April 2025 -- Announced April 14th on their corporate LinkedIn page and reflected in their company website team information, Tim Moore has joined the growing insurtech firm, GenAirate, as their Chief Operating Officer (COO).



Tim Moore is a former Director of Product Management for Markit, a former Director at FTI Consulting and a serial entrepreneur; having successfully scaled and launched three businesses - one, critically, in SaaS. Bringing 30 years of experience in software, finance and more, it’s a linchpin hire for the rapidly expanding AI SaaS provider, GenAirate.



When asked why he joined the scaleup, Tim explains, “AI is the future. Quite simply. I’ve seen what the SnapLine platform can do and I know it’s the answer to a lot of the problems that the insurance industry is facing and another positive step towards the Blueprint Two future we were all promised.”



SnapLine uses machine learning and generative AI to make sense of disparate data sources and streamline the process of underwriting. It can automate submission management, align to customised risk profiles and perform real-time data extraction and analysis from broker submissions. It supports geocoding and advanced analytics, meaning its applications within insurance are broad and span everything from multi-property to crisis recovery policies.



“We just need to get our platform in front of the right eyes,” says Yogesh Joshee, the founder and CEO of GenAirate. “And having someone like Tim on our team is a major win in that regard. He comes with a strong finance background, good connections and the expertise of scaling up a SaaS business that will help us maintain a LEAN strategy as we grow.”



GenAirate announced this news barely a week after sharing details of their sponsorship and support of The Insurance Network's upcoming Delegated Authority Strategy Day, as activity at the company looks to be ramping up.



About GenAirate - This London insurtech scaleup is leading the way in risk management for insurance businesses of all sizes by streamlining the decision-making process with AI. To find out what AI can do for your underwriters today, please visit our website.



