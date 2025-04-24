PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



INSEAD announces Global AI Forum Series



INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today announced the launch of the INSEAD Global AI Forum Series 2025, to be held across its key locations in Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Fontainebleau and San Francisco.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the boundaries of human achievements. As AI begins to rival and surpass human intelligence across diverse tasks, it presents both extraordinary opportunities and significant risks. This makes the careful integration of human and machine intelligence critical to societal progress.



The INSEAD Human and Machine Intelligence Institute (HUMII) is a newly created think tank that will explore how human and machine intelligence can work together to improve societal outcomes in the age of intelligence. It focuses on building skills for future business leader, research insights into human and machine co-intelligence, and applying knowledge to enhance human agency.



Lily Fang, Dean of Research and Innovation at INSEAD, said, “As a leading global business school, INSEAD is uniquely positioned to lead discussions on the societal implications of human-machine co-intelligence, on AI's impact on people, businesses and society. While we leverage the huge potential of AI to create value, we must also safeguard the essence of human agency.”



INSEAD Global AI Forum Series 2025

Supporting HUMII’s vision, INSEAD will host four Global AI Forums in 2025.



Anchored by its faculty, each Forum will gather dignitaries, industry leaders, alumni, and students for vibrant discussions on AI's impact on business, society, and the economy.



These dialogues and debates will foster deeper insights into how AI and human cognition can complement and elevate each other. This understanding will help leaders harness AI to drive responsible, human-centric innovation, and shape organisations and societies that place people at their centre.



Forum Dates, Locations and Programme Highlights:



23 April – 1 May: INSEAD Middle East Campus, Abu Dhabi



From Algorithms to Leadership: The AI Revolution in Management Education

Falcon, Open-Source AI, and the UAE’s Path to Global Leadership

AI Startups in MENA: Fuelling Innovation, Competing Globally

AI and the New Organisational Landscape: Innovation, Culture and Competitiveness

Empowering Digital Twins with AI for Real-Time Optimal Decision Making

30 May: INSEAD Asia Campus, Singapore



De-mystifying AI

Navigating the AI Event Horizon: Strategic Responses to the Rise of AGI and ASI

Geopolitics and the AI Race

AI: A Window on China

AI x Business: Building and Transforming at Scale

4 June: INSEAD Europe Campus, Fontainebleau



AI Forecasting for Business

Putting Human and Alien Intelligences to Work

ASML – Building a Tech Leader

AI and Organisations: Performance and People

AI and Economic Growth Personalisation and Experimentation with AI

AI: A Window on AI in China

July (date to be announced): INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation



Confirmed speakers include:



Middle East



Ali Abbasi, Division Lead, Services, Mastercard Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa

Vikas A. Aggarwal, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise at INSEAD

Mehdi El Amin Fichtali, Founder & CEO, FinaMaze

Frederic Godart, Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD

Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Commercial & New Payment Flows, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa

Hakim Hacid, Chief Researcher, Technology Innovation Institute

Hamza Mudassir, Founder, Strategize.inc

Laurence Ouaknine, CEO, Sthrive

Sophie Smith, Founder and CEO at Nabta Health

Enver Yucesan, Professor of Operations Management at INSEAD

Peter Zemsky, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD

Asia



Guoli Chen, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD

Jason P. Davis, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise at INSEAD

Philipp Kandal, Chief Product Officer, Grab

Oliver Jay, Managing Director, OpenAI International

Pushan Dutt, Professor of Economics at INSEAD

Lily Fang, Dean of Research and Innovation at INSEAD

Ming Liao, Professor of Practice in Business Analytics at CUHK

Hyunjin Kim, Assistant Professor of Strategy at INSEAD

Philip M. Parker, Professor of Marketing and the INSEAD Chaired Professor of Management Science

Europe



Philippe Aghion, Professor of Economics at INSEAD

Annet Aris, Senior Affiliate Professor of Strategy at INSEAD

Theos Evgeniou, professor of Decision Sciences and Technology Management at INSEAD

Lily Fang, Dean of Research and Innovation at INSEAD

Martin Gonzalez, Google DeepMind

Hyunjin Kim, Assistant Professor of Strategy at INSEAD

Phanish Puranam, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD

Alexandra Roulet, Assistant Professor of Economics at INSEAD

Ville Satopaa, Assistant Professor of Technology and Operations Management at INSEAD

Fan Zhang, CTO, Zhipu AI, China

Spyros Zoumpoulis, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences at INSEAD

Ruben Lobel, Product and Data Scientist Lead, Waymo

Martin Tingley, Windows Experimentation Lead, Microsoft

