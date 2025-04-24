INSEAD announces Global AI Forum Series
INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today announced the launch of the INSEAD Global AI Forum Series 2025, to be held across its key locations in Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Fontainebleau and San Francisco.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the boundaries of human achievements. As AI begins to rival and surpass human intelligence across diverse tasks, it presents both extraordinary opportunities and significant risks. This makes the careful integration of human and machine intelligence critical to societal progress.
The INSEAD Human and Machine Intelligence Institute (HUMII) is a newly created think tank that will explore how human and machine intelligence can work together to improve societal outcomes in the age of intelligence. It focuses on building skills for future business leader, research insights into human and machine co-intelligence, and applying knowledge to enhance human agency.
Lily Fang, Dean of Research and Innovation at INSEAD, said, “As a leading global business school, INSEAD is uniquely positioned to lead discussions on the societal implications of human-machine co-intelligence, on AI's impact on people, businesses and society. While we leverage the huge potential of AI to create value, we must also safeguard the essence of human agency.”
Supporting HUMII’s vision, INSEAD will host four Global AI Forums in 2025.
Anchored by its faculty, each Forum will gather dignitaries, industry leaders, alumni, and students for vibrant discussions on AI's impact on business, society, and the economy.
These dialogues and debates will foster deeper insights into how AI and human cognition can complement and elevate each other. This understanding will help leaders harness AI to drive responsible, human-centric innovation, and shape organisations and societies that place people at their centre.
Forum Dates, Locations and Programme Highlights:
23 April – 1 May: INSEAD Middle East Campus, Abu Dhabi
From Algorithms to Leadership: The AI Revolution in Management Education
Falcon, Open-Source AI, and the UAE’s Path to Global Leadership
AI Startups in MENA: Fuelling Innovation, Competing Globally
AI and the New Organisational Landscape: Innovation, Culture and Competitiveness
Empowering Digital Twins with AI for Real-Time Optimal Decision Making
30 May: INSEAD Asia Campus, Singapore
De-mystifying AI
Navigating the AI Event Horizon: Strategic Responses to the Rise of AGI and ASI
Geopolitics and the AI Race
AI: A Window on China
AI x Business: Building and Transforming at Scale
4 June: INSEAD Europe Campus, Fontainebleau
AI Forecasting for Business
Putting Human and Alien Intelligences to Work
ASML – Building a Tech Leader
AI and Organisations: Performance and People
AI and Economic Growth Personalisation and Experimentation with AI
AI: A Window on AI in China
July (date to be announced): INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation
Confirmed speakers include:
Middle East
Ali Abbasi, Division Lead, Services, Mastercard Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa
Vikas A. Aggarwal, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise at INSEAD
Mehdi El Amin Fichtali, Founder & CEO, FinaMaze
Frederic Godart, Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD
Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Commercial & New Payment Flows, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa
Hakim Hacid, Chief Researcher, Technology Innovation Institute
Hamza Mudassir, Founder, Strategize.inc
Laurence Ouaknine, CEO, Sthrive
Sophie Smith, Founder and CEO at Nabta Health
Enver Yucesan, Professor of Operations Management at INSEAD
Peter Zemsky, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD
Asia
Guoli Chen, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD
Jason P. Davis, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise at INSEAD
Philipp Kandal, Chief Product Officer, Grab
Oliver Jay, Managing Director, OpenAI International
Pushan Dutt, Professor of Economics at INSEAD
Lily Fang, Dean of Research and Innovation at INSEAD
Ming Liao, Professor of Practice in Business Analytics at CUHK
Hyunjin Kim, Assistant Professor of Strategy at INSEAD
Philip M. Parker, Professor of Marketing and the INSEAD Chaired Professor of Management Science
Europe
Philippe Aghion, Professor of Economics at INSEAD
Annet Aris, Senior Affiliate Professor of Strategy at INSEAD
Theos Evgeniou, professor of Decision Sciences and Technology Management at INSEAD
Lily Fang, Dean of Research and Innovation at INSEAD
Martin Gonzalez, Google DeepMind
Hyunjin Kim, Assistant Professor of Strategy at INSEAD
Phanish Puranam, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD
Alexandra Roulet, Assistant Professor of Economics at INSEAD
Ville Satopaa, Assistant Professor of Technology and Operations Management at INSEAD
Fan Zhang, CTO, Zhipu AI, China
Spyros Zoumpoulis, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences at INSEAD
Ruben Lobel, Product and Data Scientist Lead, Waymo
Martin Tingley, Windows Experimentation Lead, Microsoft
