Leap: Accelerating language skills at work



FlashAcademy® is pleased to announce the awarding of a significant grant from Ufi VocTech Trust to further develop its innovative ESOL digital solution aimed at tackling workplace language barriers. This funding will support the enhancement of FlashAcademy’s existing platform, expanding its capabilities to better serve workers and employers.



This grant marks a pivotal moment for the company and its commitment to creating impactful, technology-driven tools that support workforces and transform lives.



Securing the grant



The initiative to secure this grant began with an identification of the challenges faced by skilled workers who do not speak English as their first language. Understanding health and safety guidelines and mastering industry-specific vocabulary are vital for these workers. However, these language barriers can limit their effectiveness in performing tasks, hinder career progression and prevent businesses from fully leveraging diverse talent.



FlashAcademy® applied for the VocTech Challenge grant fund from Ufi VocTech Trust, an independent charity focused on unlocking the full potential of technology to get adults learning.. Ufi focuses on supporting the development and adoption of vocational technology to improve skills for work, opening up access and achieving positive, lasting outcomes for those furthest from opportunity.



FlashAcademy® received the exciting news that its application had been successful, as one of only six selected. The grant funding will now allow the development of an advanced, AI-powered platform that directly addresses the needs of workers and employers across the UK.



Rob Anderson, Head of Enterprise UK at FlashAcademy®, said: "We have seen first-hand how language barriers can limit opportunities for workers and businesses. This funding will allow us to build on our existing platform and create a tailored, AI-driven solution that makes a real difference."



Vision for the solution



FlashAcademy® aims to revolutionise how language barriers are addressed in the workplace. Leap will provide workers with the industry-specific language skills necessary for success in their roles, while enabling employers to tap into a broader, more diverse talent pool.



This platform will serve as a comprehensive resource for businesses looking to offer tailored language training without the need for internal English teaching expertise. By uploading their own company materials, such as training documents and safety instructions, employers will be able to create customised language learning resources that meet the specific needs of their workforce.



The solution will be flexible, accessible on any device and designed to integrate seamlessly into existing training programmes. This approach allows employees to take charge of their learning journeys while ensuring employers have teams equipped with the essential language skills.



Ultimately, FlashAcademy® envisions this platform as a means to create a more inclusive, efficient and connected workforce, ensuring that language barriers are no longer an obstacle to success.



Bringing it to life



With the support of the Ufi grant, FlashAcademy® is now focused on transforming its vision into reality. In the coming months, the team will build and test the platform, collaborating with employers to ensure it meets the needs of businesses and employees.



Veejay Lingiah, CEO of FlashAcademy®, said: "We are thrilled to receive this grant from Ufi VocTech Trust, enabling us to enhance our existing solution and empower workers facing language barriers. By collaborating closely with employers, we aim to create a platform that truly supports diverse, multilingual teams, ensuring better communication, inclusion and productivity in the workplace."



Jane Holmes, Associate Director of Grants at Ufi, added: "FlashAcademy® are tackling one of the biggest barriers to employment and adult participation in learning – the ability to communicate effectively. By using AI to create tailored language lessons for specific industries, they are helping adults gain the skills they need to succeed at work. We are pleased to support this project and look forward to seeing its impact on learners and employers alike."



FlashAcademy® is enthusiastic about the potential of its enhanced ESOL solution to transform workplaces across the UK and looks forward to sharing progress.



Employers interested in improving their teams' language skills and contributing to the future of workplace training are encouraged to get in touch by emailing team@flashacademy.com.