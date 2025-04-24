Equimedia ltd are delighted to announce the launch of the new Cripps Barn Group Ltd website designed and built by equimedia: https://crippsandco.com/.



The new site celebrates Cripps Barn Group’s wedding and event venues located in restored historic barns and walled gardens in ten locations across the UK, using beautiful visuals and photography.



The site explores each venue, the facilities, event and catering options, and provides directories of local accommodation and other recommended suppliers, to inspire customers planning their wedding or special event.



Prospective customers can book a venue viewing, download a brochure, book to join one of the regular Feast Nights and get in touch to discuss their plans through the site.



Ross Britton COO of Equimedia comments:

“Cripps & Co came to us to help them showcase their fabulous venues in a way that did them justice, while delivering to customer information needs, improving Search Engine visibility and increasing engagement and leads.

With such amazing images and video assets the design process was a pleasure, and the new website both front and back-end will help Cripps’ online presence scale-up quickly, as the business grows. It’s an exciting jumping off point for the next step in their digital transformation journey.”



Harry Henriques, MD of Cripps Barn Group comments:

“Having increased our breathtaking barns and walled gardens event locations to ten, we wanted a website that reflected just how special our venues and the events and weddings we manage, are. Equimedia were able to understand our vision and have designed and built a site that does our fabulous venues justice and enables customers to immerse themselves in the possibilities we offer. We are excited for the future and feel confident our new site can help us build on our success to date.“



About Equimedia Ltd:

Equimedia, a Certified B Corp, delivers performance marketing powered by data, technology, and people—combining award-winning creativity and digital advertising strategy with cutting-edge analytics and AI to drive measurable growth for ambitious brands. Their bespoke, audience-centric strategies and continuous optimisation ensure Client’s digital investment maximises ROI.

They deliver award winning website design, build, management and optimisation for conversion and Search and Answer Engines, bespoke Analytics solutions, and digital media strategy and campaign delivery. Clients choose equimedia for their results-driven approach and because of their dedication to creating positive impact for all stakeholders—workers, communities, clients and the planet. Data + Technology + People = the equimedia difference.

Phone 01793 715440 https://www.equimedia.co.uk louise.burgess@equimedia.co.uk



About Cripps Barn Group Ltd:

Reimagine historic spaces, turning barns and walled gardens into extraordinary venues for modern celebrations.

Since the transformation of Cripps Barn in 1990, the family-run business has grown into a collection of breathtaking locations, each designed to bring people together in beautiful surroundings.

At the heart of every Cripps & Co. venue is a simple philosophy: remarkable settings, a welcoming atmosphere, and food cooked over fire. From soaring timber-framed barns to secret walled gardens, every space is crafted with character, blending rustic charm with understated elegance.

Wherever you find a Cripps & Co. venue tucked away in rolling countryside or within the grounds of historic estates, you’ll find a place designed for gathering, feasting, and celebrating in a way that feels both effortless and unforgettable.