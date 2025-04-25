We'd love to partner with a luxury hospitality venue in London or Essex to host an intimate baby shower for a high-end model and fashion and beauty influencer, set within an elegant private dining area on 9th May 2025. The theme is a “Vision in White” accented with soft Spring greens, and botanicals, celebrating new beginnings in timeless style.



Her recent pregnancy announcement reached over 1 million views and 10,000 likes, a reflection of her powerful, engaged audience. Collaborating with a luxury fashion label, with 1.1M followers, the opportunity presents a luxurious social media opportunity of beautiful and fashionable content creators, wearing signature occasionwear.



We’d love to offer this collaboration in exchange for venue sponsorship, with all guests, a curated list of high-profile friends, family and influencers, sharing luxury content to a combined audience of multi-millions. A videographer will capture the ethereal moments, with all content available for your own use.



This will be a beautifully styled afternoon with strong brand alignment - we’d be delighted to explore it further with you.



Goody bag content also welcome!