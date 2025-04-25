Luxury Influencer Babyshower Hospitality
We'd love to partner with a luxury hospitality venue in London or Essex to host an intimate baby shower for a high-end model and fashion and beauty influencer, set within an elegant private dining area on 9th May 2025. The theme is a “Vision in White” accented with soft Spring greens, and botanicals, celebrating new beginnings in timeless style.
Her recent pregnancy announcement reached over 1 million views and 10,000 likes, a reflection of her powerful, engaged audience. Collaborating with a luxury fashion label, with 1.1M followers, the opportunity presents a luxurious social media opportunity of beautiful and fashionable content creators, wearing signature occasionwear.
We’d love to offer this collaboration in exchange for venue sponsorship, with all guests, a curated list of high-profile friends, family and influencers, sharing luxury content to a combined audience of multi-millions. A videographer will capture the ethereal moments, with all content available for your own use.
This will be a beautifully styled afternoon with strong brand alignment - we’d be delighted to explore it further with you.
Goody bag content also welcome!
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of GAIA PR in the following categories: Women's Interest & Beauty, Food & Drink, Retail & Fashion, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.