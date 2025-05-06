I was excited to work with BTI because reputationally they always put clients first.

Bridgewater TI one of the Canada’s leading Employer of Record providers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Sleath as Strategic Growth Consultant to drive growth at home and internationally.



Bridgewater TI are one of the leading privately owned Canadian Employer of Record providers. They work across the whole of Canada providing employment, payroll and legal support to global businesses. Specialising in bespoke and tailored solutions putting people at the forefront of what they do they have an ambitious growth journey ahead of them in 2025 & 2026.



The complexity of hiring across Canada with thirteen different sets of local payroll and HR rules each with different local employment standards means that BTI are uniquely positioned to support clients from around the globe engaging with Canadian talent. Operating directly with HR, Legal and payroll experts in each province means Bridgewater TI provide an unrivalled level of technical ability supported by over 20 years of experience.



“With regulation evolving around Canada and the expansion of employment case law & the geographical differences the need for high quality professional services, has never been more important.” said Sleath. “I was excited to work with BTI because reputationally they always put clients first. Alongside this the expertise in the business is phenomenal – they are a proper people business.’



Martin Balcome, CEO of Bridgewater TI, added:

“Pauls extensive experience of the EOR (Employer Of Record) market makes him the ideal person to support BTI & its clients through the next phase of its growth. We have ambitious plans, in Canada and internationally, and are delighted to have someone of Paul’s calibre on board.”



Crystal Milbury, Finance Director at BTI, said:

“Pauls proven ability to grow businesses, support clients and develop team members is well known. We are luck to have him supporting us and are excited for our clients to benefit from his support too.”



Across the global the rise of remote working and the competitive hunt for talent has meant that the Employer of Record market has become mainstream in the last 4 years. With the market predicted to continue to expand at a rate of 6% YOY Bridgewater TI are uniquely positioned to capitalise on its high service levels and regional expertise.



Bridgewater TI was founded in 2006 and supports clients across the globe operating and employing in Canada without an Entity, EOR, Payroll, Benefits and HR compliance.



For press enquiries, please contact:

Press@bridgewaterti.com.