PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



ESSEC Business School appoints four alumni to its governance



•Christine Loizy, Managing Director of Primark France, has been appointed as the President of the Board of Directors of ESSEC Business School for a three-year term.



•Perrine Bismuth, founding partner of FrenchFood Capital, has been appointed President of ESSEC Alumni and joined the Board of Overseers



•Nathalie Collin, Managing Director of the Consumer and Digital Division of La PosteGroup and Bruno Patino, President of Arte France, are joining the Board of Overseers of ESSEC Business School.



ESSEC has appointed four new alumni to key positions within its Board of Directors and Board of Overseers. These appointments reflect the ongoing involvement of alumni in the strategic development of ESSEC.



Christine Loizy, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of ESSEC Business School



Christine Loizy (ESSEC 1996), General Director of Primark France, began her career in marketing at Häagen-Dazs before progressing within the GrandVision group, where she held various executive management positions. She is involved in the economic sector and is also a member of the executive committees for MEDEF and Alliance du Commerce, and an advisor for the CCI Paris Île-de-France.



Edward Arkwright (ESSEC 1996), General Director of the Altarea Group, and Jean-Luc Decornoy (ESSEC 1975), former Chairman of the Executive Board of KPMG and representative of ESSEC Alumni, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.



Perrine Bismuth (ESSEC 2005), a member of the Board of Overseers of ESSEC Business School and the Board of Directors of ESSEC Alumni, is now the President of ESSEC Alumni, replacing Olivier Cantet. Olivier Cantet (ESSEC 1987), Chief Executive Officer of Moustache Bike, will continue to serve on the Board of Overseers of ESSEC Business School.Perrine Bismuth is a founding partner of FrenchFood Capital and founded La Deuxième Maison, a consulting firm specializing in corporate social responsibility, before selling it to the Makheia Group. She has also served on several boards, including for InVivo, and teaches at Sciences Po.



Nathalie Collin, member of the Board of Overseers of ESSEC Business School



Nathalie Collin (ESSEC 1988), currently the General Director of the Consumer and Digital Division of the La Poste Group, has previously held executive positions in media and the cultural sector: Virgin, EMI Music, Libération, and L’Obs. She is an administrator at EDF, La Banque Postale, Geopost, and a member of the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council.



Bruno Patino, member of the Board of Overseers of ESSEC Business School



Bruno Patino (ESSEC 1990), President of Arte France, has worked at several major media organizations: Le Monde interactif, Télérama, France Culture, and France Télévisions. He specializes in digital transformation in media, teaches at Sciences Po, and has written several books on the evolution of the media.



Pierre-André de Chalendar (ESSEC 1979), will continue as chairman of the Supervisory Board. He is honorary chairman of Saint-Gobain, co-chairman of the think tank La Fabrique de l'Industrie, and president of the Institut de l'Entreprise.



/ENDS



To speak with someone from ESSEC Business School, please contact Georgina at georgina@bluesky-pr.com



***



ABOUT ESSEC BUSINESS SCHOOL



ESSEC, founded in 1907, is one of the world’s top management schools and holds the “triple crown” accreditation from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. With 7,550 students; a faculty comprised of 194 professors, including 25 emeritus professors, in France and Singapore, recognized for both the quality and influence of their research; a wide range of management training programs; partnerships with the world’s best universities; and a network of 71,000 alumni, ESSEC continues to foster a tradition of academic excellence and a spirit of openness in the fields of economics, social sciences and innovation. In 2005, ESSEC strengthened its presence in Asia and opened a campus, ESSEC Asia-Pacific, strategically located in Singapore. In 2016, ESSEC opened a new campus in Rabat, Morocco. ESSEC’s international expansion allows students and professors to study and understand the economic forces at work in the different regions of the world.