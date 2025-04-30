- In addition to monetary policy, the programme focuses on financial stability, banking supervision and payment systems



- Lecturers are former central bankers from the Deutsche Bundesbank and the European Central Bank with a strong research background



- The new specialisation starts in autumn 2025



Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is expanding its Master of Finance programme to include a new specialisation in Central Banking and Financial Regulation. It is primarily aimed at students who are aiming for a career at central banks or regulatory authorities and will start in autumn 2025.



The Central Banking and Financial Regulation specialisation takes an in-depth look at the topics of monetary policy, financial stability, banking supervision and modern payment systems. Students are equipped with the analytical and quantitative skills required by central banks, regulators and the public and private financial sectors.



Frankfurt School's location in the heart of Frankfurt - the only city in the world to be home to two central banks - also offers Master of Finance graduates numerous advantages due to its geographical proximity to leading financial institutions.



Jens Weidmann, Professor of Practice in Central Banking and Co-Director of the Frankfurt School Centre for Central Banking: ‘The influence of central banks on the financial markets is becoming increasingly significant, not least in economically turbulent phases. Their monetary policy decisions and regulatory measures shape the economic environment.



Anyone who understands monetary policy instruments and the mechanisms behind them can make a more informed assessment of economic developments and act more confidently on the financial markets. It is precisely this understanding that we want to convey with this new specialisation.”



“The Central Banking and Financial Regulation specialisation is unique in continental Europe,” says Emanuel Mönch, Professor of Financial and Monetary Economics and Co-Director of the Frankfurt School Centre for Central Banking. “We provide students with the skills they need to analyse macroeconomic and financial market data and classify it on the basis of current research. The combination of practical and academically excellent training should turn our graduates into sought-after talents on the labour market.”



With the Centre for Central Banking, Frankfurt School is home to a new think tank that is dedicated to research and teaching in the field of central banking and is building a network of active and former central bankers. The focus goes beyond monetary policy and also includes other important aspects such as financial stability and payment systems, in which central banks have a key responsibility.



Frankfurt School recently appointed Michael Ehrmann as a professor, who had been Head of the ECB's Monetary Policy Research Department since 2016. Together with Professor Dr Emanuel Mönch and Professor Dr Jens Weidmann, he will shape the Central Banking and Financial Regulation specialisation.



Further information on the Master of Finance and the new specialisation Central Banking and Financial Regulation can be found here: Master of Finance (MSc) l Frankfurt School of Finance & Management



