Rebranding reflects a renewed commitment to innovation, curiosity and transformative leadership



Porto Business School has launched a new brand strategy, marking a significant milestone in its institutional evolution. With over 35 years of history, this change does not abandon the School’s legacy — it honours and projects its core values into the future. This is an evolutionary rebranding that reinforces PBS’s commitment to innovation, curiosity, and transformational leadership, while preserving the identity and experience that define it.



Guided by the motto Explore Forward. Lead the Change., the new identity reflects a School that continues to grow, challenge itself, and lead. A School that fosters critical thinking, encourages innovation, and prepares leaders capable of driving real impact in an ever-changing world.



At Porto Business School, we believe internationalisation is no longer a choice — it is the lens through which the future must be seen and built. Now more than ever, we must become global amplifiers of awareness, responsibility, and innovation. Our mission is to prepare leaders not only to navigate the unknown, but to act with clarity, vision, and conviction across borders, cultures, and systems.



“This repositioning reflects the need to evolve alongside the market, to anticipate trends, and to respond to the challenges of a constantly shifting global ecosystem. The new brand embodies this mindset and strengthens our commitment to developing leaders who are equipped to navigate the complexity of both the present and the future,” says Luís Garrido Marques, Vice-Dean of Porto Business School.



Developed in collaboration with Adyant Brand Consultants, this strategic and visual transformation stems from a successful partnership that has delivered a modern and flexible brand identity. The dynamic and intuitive new design system is anchored in a central visual element — the triangle — representing direction, flow, and opportunity. This system ensures global consistency while maintaining the flexibility to engage diverse audiences and contexts.



The tagline Explore Forward. Lead the Change. symbolises this vision — one of conscious, bold, and continuous leadership. Today, more than ever, we must cultivate the kind of wisdom that empowers individuals to shape the future — with curiosity, courage, risk-taking, conviction, commitment, and resilience. That is what Exploration Leadership is all about.



A strong verbal identity, centred on the initials PBS, invites the entire community — students, alumni, faculty, and partners — to take ownership of the brand and express their connection to it in their own voice.



“This is not merely a visual change — it is a strategic repositioning that deepens our institutional purpose. It reinforces our ambition to lead meaningful change in classrooms, organisations, and across society,” adds Luís Garrido Marques.



With this rebranding, Porto Business School reaffirms its status as a leading international business school. “This new identity reflects our journey of growth and internationalisation, which is now also recognised by the Financial Times: we are the 39th best business school in Europe, and our Global Online MBA has entered the global ranking at 8th position,” says José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School.



This rebranding further strengthens the school’s commitment to excellence in executive education and to constantly addressing the needs of the market and the aspirations of professionals. Artificial intelligence, sustainability, and innovation are embedded in our programmes through a pioneering pedagogical model — the Dynamic Learning Model. This innovative approach combines academic knowledge with practical application and active experimentation. Structured around three core layers — Guiding Principles, Active Learning Practices, and Transformative Learning Outcomes — the model promotes critical thinking, autonomous leadership, and an entrepreneurial mindset.



We view business education as a lifelong journey rooted in continuous reinvention, purposeful experimentation, and practical action. At the heart of our vision lies ambidextrous leadership — the ability to envision future possibilities while delivering tangible results today. Today’s leaders must do more than adapt — they must possess the courage to explore the unknown, the discipline to act strategically, and the wisdom to balance both.



With a focus on continuous exploration, lifelong learning, and transformational leadership, the new brand reflects Porto Business School’s ambition to prepare the leaders of the future — individuals who can navigate complexity, drive real impact, and inspire sustainable change.



If you would like to speak to a Porto representative, please contact Peter Remon at BlueSky Education - peter@bluesky-pr.com +44 (0) 77 235 228 30.