Eat out smarter: EatClub gives Londoners a new way to beat the cost-of-living



EatClub, the dining app that’s helped millions of Australians balance their budget with their food-loving lifestyle, has officially launched in London. EatClub gives users instant access to time-sensitive offers at top restaurants, bars and live music venues — direct from their mobile and at no extra cost.

The technology driving the success of the app flips surge pricing on its head - giving venues the power to increase their offers during quiet periods and turn empty tables into happy customers. At the venue, users simply “tap to pay” using EatClub Pay, a digital card that sits in your mobile wallet, with the discount automatically applied - no coupons, no awkward conversations with staff, no strings attached.

The app has surged 40 places up the UK App Store’s Food & Drink charts to 65th place in its first week. Launched with 150+ partner venues, from hidden gems to cult favourites, the club is set to double in size ahead of the summer with new venues added weekly.

“EatClub helps top venues fill their off-peak seats and get Londoners eating out in the city they love,” said CEO and co-founder Pan Koutlakis. “Increasingly members tell us it's more affordable to eat out with EatClub than buy groceries and cook from scratch - whether single diners, or groups and special occasions - it puts eating-out back on the table.”

The app is witnessing explosive growth in Australia, with over 2 million users and 3,000 restaurants live across eight cities. In March 2025 alone, diners filled 415,000 seats and saved more than AU$3.1 million

of their total combined bill. In peak seasons like Christmas, the top 10% save as much as £500 (AUS $1000) a month.

Chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White, a shareholder since 2016, has always believed the app is a win-win for customers and hospitality as a whole. “London is one of the greatest food-destination cities in the world and empty tables always feel like a missed opportunity.” He added, “This is a platform that makes sense for the whole industry — diners, chefs, and operators alike.”

Key benefits of EatClub:

- Free to download and use

- Instant access to time-sensitive real-time offers (up to 50% off)

- Offer applied to your total bill (food plus drink)

- Seamless, discreet “tap to pay” via EatClub Pay in your mobile wallet

- No coupons required and no awkward conversations with staff



EatClub VP UK, Liz Le Breton, added: “EatClub is free to download, free to use - and too expensive to ignore. No more excuse for Londoners cancelling those mid-week plans.”



About EatClub I Re-setting the table



EatClub is the tech-dining app on a mission to help venues and customers reclaim the joy of eating and drinking out.



Built by restaurateurs to fix some of the most pressing challenges in the hospitality industry, EatClub’s platform and in-wallet payment solution, EatClub Pay, minimise the hidden costs of under-capacity by aggregating a real-time marketplace of dynamically priced, off-peak offers, allowing food and drink lovers the opportunity to redeem exclusive prices at their favourite London bars and restaurants. No awkward coupon codes, no ‘let me get the manager’, no friction….just full tables and happy customers.



Originally co-founded in Australia by a team of hospitality insiders, including CEO Pan Koutlakis, and shareholder Marco Pierre White. EatClub is on a high growth trajectory at home with +2 million customers visiting over 3,000 venues at an increased frequency. Spring 2025, EatClub UK lands in the UK’s capital, debuting 100s of venue partners across London. A curated mix of local favourites, hidden gems, tastemakers, and beloved brands give Londoners their first taste of the EatClub experience.