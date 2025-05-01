26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jun25



Why is Santiago’s cathedral adorned with carvings of scallop shells? Which bar does the best pintxos in San Sebastián? How did a neighbourhood in Barcelona come to be known as the ‘Catalan Hackney’? Find out in the June issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which invites readers to get to know Spain’s most outstanding cities on a local level.



According to government figures, over 90 million travellers arrived in Spain in 2024, with a recent report from Google and Deloitte estimating that the land of Gaudí, flamenco and the Alhambra will overtake France as the world’s most visited country by 2040. But while the islands remain perennial favourites, it’s the mainland’s diverse regions and provinces that present the best opportunities for travellers to get under the skin of the destination. This month, National Geographic Traveller (UK) turns the spotlight onto the communities who call its most intriguing towns and cities home, from the artists of Poblenou, Barcelona, to the residents fighting to preserve the legacy of Jerez de la Frontera — Spain’s ‘sherry capital’.



Don’t miss:



- Kenya: In the southern safari regions, humans and wildlife have a fragile coexistence



- Faroe Islands: In search of shapeshifters and sea trolls in this elemental archipelago in the Atlantic



- Biarritz: On France’s Basque coast, this nostalgic town is revered by surfers and gourmands alike



- Croatia: Hop from beach clubs to medieval monasteries with these island itineraries



- Cartagena: Local designers and bartenders are giving this Colombian city a shake-up



- Trentino: Mediterranean and Northern European cultures collide in this mountainous Italian province



- Chengdu: In Sichuan’s provincial capital, teahouses are attracting a new generation of travellers



- Prague: The Czech capital’s hotel scene is a feast for design aficionados



Smart traveller: Our pick of this month’s most exciting travel news; celebrating 200 years of Berlin’s Museum Island; a look at the flavours of Burgundy; exploring Galloway, Scotland, on two wheels; an architectural tour of Casablanca; the best summer music festivals; a dose of Victorian whimsy on the Isle of Wight; independent bookshops worth travelling for; and essential kit for festivalgoers



Notes from an author: Dan Richards on how a trundling Swiss train inspired his latest book



Meet the trailblazer: Elise Wortley on retracing the steps of historic female explorers



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on flying long haul with ADHD; the best lighthouse hotels in Ireland and more; The Info turns the spotlight onto New York’s Central Park; Hot Topic asks what the end of Eurostar’s cross-channel monopoly means for travellers; and The Report investigates the latest developments in frequent flyer schemes. Finally, photographer Florian Kriechbaumer discusses photographing the wildlife of the Brazilian Pantanal for our May issue



