Minecraft Meets Sustainability in POLIMI Graduate School of Management’s EcoCraft Challenge



POLIMI Graduate School of Management is proud to launch the EcoCraft Challenge, a competition that merges creativity, gaming, and environmental awareness.



Using the world of Minecraft as its canvas, the initiative invites participants to design the city of tomorrow - one that balances economic, social, spatial, political, and environmental sustainability.



This challenge reimagines urban planning through the lens of gameplay, enabling participants to explore real-world issues within an imaginative, interactive space.



Players will build virtual cities that embody innovative and inclusive solutions - tackling challenges such as renewable energy, equitable resource distribution, accessible infrastructure, and transparent governance.



A panel of experts from POLIMI GSoM will evaluate each project, selecting five standout finalists to present their cities at a special event on 13 September 2025, hosted at the school’s Navigli Campus in Milan. One visionary project will be crowned the EcoCraft Champion, with additional prizes awarded for excellence in each of the five sustainability pillars.



To supercharge the experience, the EcoCraft Challenge is teaming up with some of Italy’s biggest Minecraft creators - Marcy, Nico, Zeyxon24, TheMark, and Bellafaccia - who will share the journey through exclusive content, live streams, and behind-the-scenes storytelling.



Finalists will also have the chance to meet their favourite streamers during an epic Meet & Greet at the final event.



“We are excited to launch the EcoCraft Challenge, a project that combines learning and entertainment to raise awareness among new generations on crucial issues such as sustainability, diversity and social inclusion. Just as every Minecraft player can shape their own world and experience a unique adventure, we believe that innovation and sustainability must also arise from creativity and responsibility.



“Through this initiative, POLIMI Graduate School of Management reaffirms its commitment to training innovators capable of designing a more equitable and sustainable future", said Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



Registration is open until 7 May 2025. Selected participants will receive all the tools and guidance needed to bring their sustainable visions to life - and will be followed live by the five creators as they work toward their goals.



